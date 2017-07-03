Obituaries July 5, 2017

Carroll George Belanger

Carroll George Belanger, 89, of Lake City, Florida, and formerly of Orleans, died on November 20, 2016, at Haven Hospice of Lake City.

Mr. Belanger was born in Franklin on December 30, 1926. He joined the Army in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theater after graduating from high school. After returning from the Pacific Theater, he became owner of the Parkview Garage in Orleans. He moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 1963 and was employed by Sears and Roebuck for 19 years. Upon retirement, he moved to High Springs, Florida, and later to Lake City where he resided for over 20 years.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Thelma Maryland Belanger, and his second wife, Gemma Ann Faust, of Orleans; by his parents, George and Vivian Belanger, of Enosburg Falls; and his sister Betty Carpenter, also of Enosburg Falls.

He is survived by his two sons: Larry Kent Belanger Sr. and his wife, Dawn Marie Belanger, of Lake City, and Randall Carroll Belanger and his wife, Elizabeth Belanger, of Hernando, Mississippi; by eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Services were held at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Barton on July 5. Services will also be held at The National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 26.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people please make a donation to a local Alzheimers Foundation.

Paul Henry

Paul Henry, 91, formerly of Barton and Orleans, died on February 16, 2017 in St. Cloud, Florida.

He was born on July 11, 1925, in North Fayston, the elder son of Harold and Mabel (Corliss) Henry.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater, later retiring as a major in the Vermont National Guard.

He married Pauline E. (Mobus) Henry on March 24, 1946, who predeceased him in 2015.

He earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Vermont, and did post-graduate work at Boston College. He was a lifetime educator and retired as superintendent of schools in Orleans in 1986.

He is survived by his brother Robert Henry of Polk City, Florida; and by his children: Richard Henry and his wife, Shonee, of San Diego, California, Tom Henry and his wife, Lynn Hornbein, of Eagle River, Arkansas, Dan Henry and his wife, Jackie, of Richford, Mary Guertin and her husband, Dale, of Richford, Elizabeth Hunt of Lancaster, New Hampshire, and her husband, Robert Hunt, of West Glover, and Peter Henry and his wife, Kathy, of York, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandson.

A graveside service will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m.

Hectorine C. Osborne

Hectorine C. “Heckie” Osborne, 83, formerly of Derby, died on June 28, 2017, in Burlington.

She was born on July 10, 1933, to Joseph and Rose (Chaloux) Greenwood. On September 8, 1976, she married Walter Osborne who predeceased her on January 16, 2009.

Mrs. Osborne was activities director for the Derby Green Nursing Home where she worked for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.

She is survived by her children: Jean Paul Fournier and his wife, Debbie, of Derby, Maurice Fournier of Tucson, Arizona, Ann Marie Firky and her husband, Ron, of Bolton; and by her stepson David Osborne and his wife, Karen, of New Jersey. She is also survived by her grandson Joe Fournier and his wife, Callie; and by two great-grandchildren: Mason and Ivan Fournier; by her sister Jane Greenwood; and her daughter-in-law Joan Fournier.

She was predeceased by her sister Edna at the age of eight years.

Sandra Poutre

Sandra Poutre, 68, of Newport Center, died on June 26, 2017, surrounded by her loving family, after battling cancer.

She was born on April 26, 1949, in Newport, the daughter of Norine Bishop Royer of Coventry, who survives her, and the late Burton Royer.

On May 25, 1967, she married Phillip M. Poutre, who survives her. They just celebrated their fiftieth anniversary this past May. For the most part their home was in Irasburg and Newport Center. They had one son Phillip Poutre Jr., of Barton, who survives her. She also leaves two grandsons: Jordan Poutre and his partner, Shelby Blake, of Irasburg, and Dylan Poutre of Barton.

Her son and grandsons were her life. Their happiness was very important to her. She fully supported her son in his life adventures and her grandsons in all their sports, academics, and hunting. It didn’t matter, she was always there. A new joy due to arrive in her life was her great-granddaughter, expected at the end of July. She was so excited and happy she was having a great-granddaughter after having the boys — a great-granddaughter she never had the opportunity to meet.

Mrs. Poutre was always dedicated to whatever she was involved in: whether it was being on the farm, as a nurse’s aide, teaching catechism, cooking at a diner, or working at Royer’s Service and Mini Mart. She was a hard worker and she cared deeply for what she did. She was a person the community loved and cherished.

Surviving siblings are: Kenneth Royer and his wife, Claire, of North Carolina, sister-in-law Heidi Beaton Royer of Hyde Park, Bev Hall and her husband, Kenneth, of Irasburg, Theresa Perrault and her husband, Bruno, of Newport Center, and Maryanne Royer and her partner, Roy Berry, of Coventry. She is also survived by in-laws Freddy Poutre and his wife, Patty, of Irasburg, Donald Poutre and his wife, Paulette, of Irasburg, Evelyn Guillette and her husband, Gary, of Irasburg, Dennis Poutre and his wife, Carol, of Irasburg, and Andre Poutre and his wife, Gail of Irasburg. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her deeply. She will be missed by special friends and employers Billy and Kathy Holbrook.

She was predeceased by her father Burton Royer; her brothers: Jared Whitcomb, Lawrence Royer, and James Royer; her mother-in-law Lucille Poutre; her father-in-law Maurice Poutre; and her brother-in-law Henry Poutre.

As per Mrs. Poutre’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. She wished to be cremated and have her ashes dispersed over a place with a beautiful view, flying free. If she had one thought to others, it would be for everyone to move on in life, and cherish the ones they love. No one ever knows when their time is up.

Joanne M. Rathke

Joanne M. Rathke, 73, died on June 25, 2017, in Newport, in the presence of her closest family.

She was born on August 8, 1943, in New Britain, Connecticut, to Edmund and Johanna (Uitz) Rathke. She moved to Newport in 2008 to live near her family and was employed as a phone operator for RDI call center. She loved living in Vermont, and until her last conscious moments, she displayed thoughtfulness for others, gratitude for her life, and joy in the natural beauty around her.

She enjoyed craftwork, especially knitting and other fiber arts, and baking. She was known for baking delicious creations not only for family and friends but also for her car mechanic, her doctors, her handyman, and even strangers. Mrs. Rathke also had a very fine voice and loved to sing.

She is survived by her nieces: Tracey Durgan and her husband, Nick Vittum, of Montgomery, and Leslie Durgan of Loganville, Georgia. She is also survived by her great-niece Elizabeth Finnefrock; and her great-nephews: John Finnefrock, and Jason and Christopher Durgan of Georgia. She was also very fond of her work family at RDI.

She was predeceased by her sister Judith Rathke in 1976; and by her brother Edmund Rathke Jr. in 1999.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 3, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport. Interment followed at Montgomery Village Cemetery.

Maynard Eugene Rivers

Maynard Eugene Rivers, 67, of Island Pond, died at North Country Hospital on June 17, 2017.

He was born on April 2, 1950, in Newport, a son of Edward and Ethel Rivers.

On September 5, 1970, he married Pamela Rivers, who survives him. He graduated from North Country Union High School in June 1970. He worked for the Canadian National Railroad and the Saint Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad. He retired with a disability in 2003.

He was predeceased by his parents; by two brothers: Bruce and Steve Rivers; and his niece Tracy Glasson.

He is survived by is wife of 46 years; his children: Todd Rivers and his future wife, Debbie, and Tammi Hedges and her husband, Brett; his sister Lorraine Glasson; and his brothers: Gary Rivers and his wife, Cheryl, and Robert Rivers and his wife, Rita. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Amanda, Diana, Danielle, Terry, Nathan, and Kelly; by his grandchildren: Courtney, Cameron, Zachariah, Garett, Madison, Alexis, and Brooklyn; his step-grandchildren: Jasmine and her husband, Jadyn, and Kolton; and by his great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Axel, Tallie, Dononinic, and the apple of his eye, Gracie.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Island Pond Cemetery on Saturday, July 8, at 1 p.m.

Raymond C. St. Onge

Raymond C. St. Onge, 71 of Lowell, died on June 26, 2017, in Glover.

He was born on November 16, 1945 in Colchester, to Eli and Collette (Viens) St. Onge. On December 15, 1990, he married Verniece McElroy who survives him.

Mr. St. Onge was a forklift operator for Ethan Allen Manufacturing for many years. He was a member and former fire chief for the Lowell Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Verniece St. Onge of Derby; by his children: Nicole St. Onge and her boyfriend, Richard Lepage Jr., of Barton, Cassandra St. Onge and her boyfriend, Dennis Fournier Jr., of Derby Line; and by his step-daughter Ericka Gauvin and her husband, Ronney, of Derby Line; by his grandchildren: Sayg St. Onge, and Jesse, Alec, and Courtney Gauvin. He is also survived by his siblings: Donald St. Onge of North Troy, and Yvette Davignon and her husband, Larry, of Barton; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 8, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lowell with the Reverend David DiZazzo officiating.

Francis Hale Whitcomb

Francis “Whit” Hale Whitcomb, 94, of South Albany, died on June 21, 2017.

Son, brother, student, friend, soldier, educator, husband, father, uncle, politician, farmer, grandfather, great-grandfather, Mr. Whitcomb, otherwise known as “Whit” to family and friends, took his last peaceful breath surrounded by his beloved wife and children on the summer solstice at home on the family farm.

Born on March 4, 1923, in New York City to James and Josephine Whitcomb, he attended Hoosac School and Bard College earning a bachelor’s degree in education. In his lifelong pursuit of education, he went on to collect a master’s degree in education from The Putney Graduate School, and a master’s degree in conservation from the University of Michigan.

In between his education pursuits, he served his country in World War II. Stationed overseas with the Army Air Corps, later known as the Air Force, Mr. Whitcomb worked as an air traffic controller and assisted in construction of temporary airport infrastructure.

After the war, Mr. Whitcomb accepted a teaching position at the Hickory Ridge School in Putney. He taught there until it burned to the ground in the early 1950s. He then resumed his education and after earning his master’s degree, he accepted a teaching position at the North Country School in Lake Placid. It was there that he met his partner in life, Patricia Jane Hale. On December 19, 1953, they married. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this past December. In 1962, the Whitcombs moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, to teach history and English at the New Canaan Country Day School.

They returned to Putney in 1966, now with three little ones in tow: Marian, Jennifer and David. It was at The Grammar School in Putney where Mr. Whitcomb not only continued to shape young minds in the classroom, but stepped forward to take on the role of headmaster of this progressive private elementary school until 1973.

It was the fall of that year that started Mr. Whitcomb’s hiatus from teaching. The family moved to South Albany to set up a small family farm. It was on this small homestead that a lifelong goal of owning a maple sugaring operation was realized. Armed with his University of Michigan’s master’s thesis topic on maple sugaring, and practical experience from operating and teaching this 300-year-old New England tradition during his days in Lake Placid, he embarked on cultivating the sugarwoods that were so abundant on that 350 acre haven they now called home. These “sugarwoods” reignited a passion for the industry’s history and provided a sugaring community that he immersed himself in. He and his character-filled sugarhouse aged together, and he embraced this life on their family farm: hand tapping and hanging buckets on his majestic maples, gathering sap through knee deep snow, and boiling till dawn to make his “liquid gold.” The warmer months were dedicated to prepping for the next sugaring season, haying the fields for the various livestock that they had accumulated, and reaping the benefits of Mrs. Whitcomb’s glorious vegetable gardens.

In 1981, he returned to the classroom, accepting a position at Lake Region Union High School. It was perhaps his truest calling, his purest gift, developing and impacting young minds for the future. A 45-year educator of history, geography and English, he remained at Lake Region until his retirement in 1988.

Mr. Whitcomb was also a passionate world traveler, experiencing the lands of Ireland, England, Italy, Switzerland, France, India, Morocco, Egypt, and the entire United States. He was in his ninety-first year when the Grand Canyon spoke to him. Taking a side trip from visiting his sister in New Mexico, he was in awe of its vastness, as we now are in awe of his life.

He was immensely proud of his three children and their families. He was proud of who they are and the lives they were living. He also had the unique honor of being a very present force in his many grandchildren’s lives. He leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia; as well as their children: Marian Guihan, along with her husband, Peter, and their two sons, Benjamin and Samuel, Jennifer Elliott and her husband, Clarke, and David Whitcomb and his wife, Kim, and their children: Christopher, Alex, Annalise, Kimberly, Taylor, and Grace. In 2002 he had the honor of becoming a great-grandfather to Christopher’s son Jayden. Mr. Whitcomb also leaves nine nieces and nephews that treasured his presence in their lives.

Mr. Whitcomb was a very active member of his community. He ran for state representative for Orleans County at least eight times on the democratic ticket, each time edging closer to holding that coveted seat.

He was a member of the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church, was chairman of the board of listers for the town of Albany, as well as town moderator. He was a justice of the peace, uniting many local couples in marriage who he remained in touch with. He was a member of the Orleans County Farm Bureau and past president of the Orleans County Maple Producers Association and a former director of the Orleans County Maple Sugar Makers Association.

Mr. Whitcomb’s passing has left a true void in his families’ lives as well as the many communities that he had resided and committed to throughout his life. He was an eternal optimist, a searcher of truth, and of tolerance. He had a never-ending curiosity and compassion for the lives around him, a thirst for knowledge, and was most joyous when he was in the presence of his family.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Josephine Whitcomb; an older brother David Whitcomb and his wife, Beatrice; and a younger sister Priscilla Ford and her husband, Benjamin.

In the days preceding his death, he was blessed with a constant community presence, his family at his side, and a nightly bourbon cocktail, or two.

A celebration of Mr. Whitcomb’s life will be held at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. All are welcome to attend and share memories as he touched so many lives. There was nothing he loved more than a good party.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to consider making a contribution to either the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church or the Orleans County Maple Sugar Association.

Arden Ira Maurice Wright

Arden Ira Maurice Wright, 76, formerly of Bolton, Massachusetts, died on January 28, 2017, in Richmond, Virginia.

He was born on July 4, 1940, in Newport, to the late Maurice and Lillian (LaBounty) Wright.

He enlisted in the United States Army on December 11, 1958, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He served for four years and was honorably discharged on March 2, 1962.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Janice M. Wright, of Marlborough, Massachusetts; and also by his son Steven A. Wright and his wife, Patricia (Smith) Wright, of Chester, Virginia.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at the Newport Center Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors presented by the Vermont Army National Guard and the American Legion.

