Obituaries 9.20.2023

David Paul Sargent

David Paul Sargent, 49, died on September 9, 2023, in Newport. He was born on December 23, 1973, in Newport, to David Lucas and Valerie Sargent.

David attended North Country Union High School. In his younger years he enjoyed working at L & B Snack Bar. He also enjoyed going to vintage car shows, listening to rock music, fishing, going for rides, and sightseeing. He loved building model cars, especially checkered cabs.

He is survived by his step-mother, Eula Lucas, of Newport; by his sister Renee Sargent of Newport; by his parakeet Petey; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Valerie Sargent, and his father, David Lucas.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on September 20, at the Morrill-Kelsey Cemetery in Derby.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Larry Gerald Moulton

Larry Gerald Moulton, 75, died September 9, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born on October 8, 1947, in Newport. He was the son of Gerald and Madeline Moulton.

Larry was a graduate of Derby Academy, class of 1967. While in high school Larry met and created a strong friendship with Lucien Grenier and Ulric Wright. Spending time with those two men, especially at the farm, was a memory he spoke of often.

Following graduation, he joined the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 and served in Vietnam. Being an Army veteran was an accomplishment that Larry was very proud of.

At a young age Larry loved to drive, and sometimes too fast. He was often caught racing his 1969 Mustang against his brother David’s 1968 GTO. Father Castle told Larry he needed to find a career, and if he loved to drive, he would find him a job that allowed that.

In 1971, he began his truck driving career at Ethan Allen Manufacturing, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Brigitte McCoy. They married on February 24, 1973, and celebrated their fiftieth anniversary this past February. During their 50 years of marriage, they created a family that was Larry’s proudest accomplishment.

While raising his family Larry decided to leave his job at Ethan Allen in September of 1980 and purchased a farm in beautiful Brownington, where he lived his life doing what he loved. Even though farming was his true passion he couldn’t stay away from long haul trucking and went to work for B & B Trucking in Orleans from 1993 to 2012, before retiring.

While at B & B, Larry formed a fast friendship with Dale Provencher that remained strong and very important to him for the remainder of his life.

He enjoyed his retirement and spent time fishing with his grandchildren and participating in the local fishing derbies. He also loved attending the yearly Charleston Fire Department oyster supper with his sister Cheryl, and his brother Darold and his late wife, Carlotta. He also loved attending the Orleans County Rod and Gun Club turkey shoot with his family, reading his newspaper, and napping wherever and whenever he could.

He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, and by his children: Jeremy Moulton and Brittany Scott and kids, Crystal Cota and favorite son-in-law, Tim, Jamie Moulton, Cassy Moulton and Matthew Wright, Cally Moulton, and Tim Russell.

His favorite part of his retirement was the time it allowed him to spend with his grandchildren, who were the true loves of his life: Hunter, Ebony, Brendan, Samantha, Emma, Gracie, and Paisley. They made him smile every day, and he was proud of everything they did. He enjoyed talking about war history with Hunter, weekly phone calls with Ebony, target practicing with Brendan, fishing at Brownington Pond with Samantha, picking Emma and Gracie up from school and stopping for snacks at Evansville Trading Post, lunch dates with Paisley, and help with chores from Caidence, Carson, and Declan.

He was known most famously for the number of times he cheated death in the past: Larry was one of the strongest, luckiest men around. He racked up many emergency air miles on his many trips to Dartmouth.

He is also survived by his siblings Darold Moulton, Cheryl Demers, Cathy Graham, and Carolyn Skyes and her husband, Brian; by his best friend Dale Provencher; close family friends Erika Young, Alexis Lefaivre, and Scott Scelza, and many more family, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Gerald Moulton, his mother, Madeline Moulton, and by his brothers David and Jimmy.

A graveside service will be held on October 8, at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Prue officiating. A lunch reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at The Barn at the Top of the World on Quarry Road in Derby.

Larry held a special place in his heart for St. Jude Children’s hospital and sent a monthly donation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Jean Grime

Mary Jean Grime, 63, of Brownington, died unexpectedly on August 30, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 29, 1960, in Newport, to Lawrence and Pearl (Marquis) Kennison.

Mary Jean graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1978, and later received an associate’s degree in X-ray technology from the University of Vermont.

She was employed for the past 20 years at North Country Hospital in Newport as a mammographer, and was well-loved by her patients and coworkers. Prior to working at North Country Hospital, Mary Jean worked at TD Bank in Orleans, and spent over 10 years as a radiologic technologist at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

In 1982, she married Thomas Grime, and the two of them would have celebrated 41 years of marriage on September 11. They loved going on short road trips to garden nurseries or to pick up one of Tom’s finds on Facebook Marketplace, and always turned those trips into memorable mini adventures together. They also enjoyed watching sporting events together, especially teams and athletes who displayed great teamwork and sportsmanship.

Growing up, Mary Jean would oftentimes be found alongside her two lifelong friends Penny (Major) Wood and Lisa Ste. Marie. The three of them shared many memorable adventures together over the years and were still close after all those years.

Mary Jean was also a loving and devoted mother, and could be found cheering on her daughter at all of her sporting events through the years. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed listening to music together, shopping together, playing Mad Libs, and the two even created their own game they liked to play called the radio game. Mary Jean passed down her love of animals, and especially dogs, to her daughter, and they had many beloved pets including Rosey, Bandit, Acer, and Duchess the cat.

In addition to spending time with her daughter, Mary Jean also loved seeing her two grandchildren: Brooklyn, aged 3, and Oliver, aged 6 months. Brooklyn affectionately referred to her as ‘Memaw’ and loved playing games with her through Facetime and snuggling and reading books with her when they were together. Oliver was always full of smiles for his Memaw.

In her free time Mary Jean loved pursuing creative endeavors such as scrapbooking, making cards, and doing puzzles. Over the years she also enjoyed many adventures with her friend Laurinda Maxwell.

Her kindness and fun-loving spirit will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; by her daughter Katy Bouchard and son-in-law, Daniel; and by her grandchildren Brooklyn Bouchard and Oliver Bouchard. She is also survived by her sister Linda Burns and niece Kimberly Burns; by her brother-in-law Philip Grime; by her sister-in-law Anne Worth and her husband, Gregg; by her nephews Nathan Worth and Evan Worth; by her brother-in-law Paul Grime and his wife, Bridget; and by her nieces Hannah Percy and Jade Grime. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs Jazzy and Forrest.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Pearl Kennison; by her in-laws Philip and Elsie Grime; and by her brother-in-law Alfred Burns.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., on September 29, at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Derby, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on September 30. The service will be officiated by the collaboration of Pastor Laurence Wall, the Reverend Lisa Ste. Marie, and the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers.

There will be a celebration of life turkey dinner following the services. In honor of Mary Jean’s vibrant and fun-loving personality, attendees are asked to wear their favorite color in her memory.

Should friends desire, contributions are being collected for a scholarship in Mary Jean’s name to provide financial assistance for local students entering the radiologic technology field. Memorial contributions in Mary Jean’s name can be addressed to: NCH Foundation, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855, in care of Wendy Franklin.

To honor her love of animals, contributions in her memory may also be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Jeannine R. Gratton

Jeannine R. Gratton, 89, of West Charleston died and went to her eternal rest on September 14 at her home in West Charleston.

She was born on September 2, 1934, in Dixville, Quebec, to Henry Major and Fabiola Maiotte.

Jeannine graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Island Pond. For a short time after high school she worked as a telephone operator for New England Bell. In 1956 Jeannine married Rudolph Gratton and moved to West Charleston. She worked as Charleston Town Clerk for a few years early in their marriage. For 67 years Rudy and Jeannine shared the joys, tears, and very hard work of marriage, raising a family and, for 57 of those years, running a farm together. In 2013 they sold the farm to son Jim and daughter-in-law Joyce.

One of the cornerstones of Jeannine’s life was her strong Catholic faith. She was involved in St. Benedict’s and St. Edward’s parishes in various capacities throughout the years for as long as she was able. Daily prayer and lately, online masses, sustained her.

Jeannine valued her family tremendously and maintained strong connections with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She maintained a strong bond with family through almost daily contact, checking in to see how everyone was doing.

Jeannine maintained this same bond with extended family, neighbors, and friends, calling to check in, sending notes and cards. She was a good friend to all.

Jeannine enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and especially square dancing. She and Rudy were proud members of the North Country Swingers Square Dance Club for 45 years and enjoyed many local dances, parties, and camping conventions where they met new friends and formed lifelong connections. They served together as co-vice presidents of the club for 10 years. She also belonged to the Farm Family Support Group.

She is survived by her husband, Rudolph Gratton, her children: Theresa Carpenter and her husband, Allen, Susan Bouchard, James Gratton and his wife, Joyce, and David Gratton and his wife, Jayne; her grandchildren: Allyson Bathalon and her husband, Isaac, Justin Carpenter, Ethan Bouchard and partner Rachel Zimmerman, Austin Bouchard, Ryan Bouchard and partner, Kaitlyn Rines, Nicole Gratton and partner, Brian Leedy, Danielle Gratton and partner, Devin Colburn, Douglas Gratton, Tucker Gratton and his fiancés Shea Mercy, and Lillian Gratton and her husband, Justin Desrosier, her great-grandchildren: Evan Bathalon, Alex Bathalon, Reid Bouchard, Jakob Bouchard, Ellie Bouchard, Lila Colburn; and Royce Colburn, her brother, John Major and his wife,

Donna; her sisters-in-law: Geraldene Major, Betty Major, and Lois Major.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Major and Fabiola Maiotte, as well as Marcel Major and wife, Alice, Gilbert Major, Raymond Major, Paul Major and wife, Norma, and Andrew Major.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, at the St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans-Essex V.N.A. and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Alice Faust

Alice Faust, 86, of Orleans, died and went to be with her Lord on September 13, 2023. Alice passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Alice was born March 29, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, to Jules and Germaine Marcil. She lived on Long Island, New York, on a farm for a few years before moving to a small farm on Lowell Mountain in Lowell with her parents. While living on Long Island, Alice learned to speak English, French, German, and Italian while she was playing with the neighborhood children.

While living in Lowell, Alice would walk to the base of Lowell Mountain each day to attend elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse. She then moved in with her grandparents on East Street in Orleans to attend Orleans High School, where she graduated as class valedictorian in 1956. After high school she worked for a short time in the office at Grand Union when it was located on Coventry Street in Newport.

In 1956, she married the late Romeo Faust, and together they owned and operated the Faust Dairy Farm in Orleans for many years. In the early-1980s, Alice starting cleaning houses for many families throughout Orleans County. In the mid-1980s, Alice started working as a cashier at what was then Cook’s Market in Orleans. Alice continued working at the grocery store for many years, even when it was sold and became Cole’s Market and then eventually Thibault’s Market. Alice retired from Thibault’s Market after 30 years. Everyone who shopped there knew Alice and always looked forward to visiting with her.

Alice had seven children; five girls and two boys. Her children include: Marielle Faust of Orleans, Lucille and Richard Carpenter of Brownington, Debra Ann and Richard Geoffroy of Albany, Mark and Michelle Faust of Orleans, Peter Faust and partner, Sandy Maxwell, of Orleans, Elaine Leno and partner, Gary Whiting, of Orleans, and Karen and Kevin Lepore of Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Alice is also survived by the following grandchildren: Amy and Lee Barrup, Christopher Marsh, Lynn Geoffroy, Mark Faust Jr. and his partner, Kelly Taylor, Mary and Paul Trepanier, Amanda and Jesse Sargent, Courtney Berry, Travis Terrell and Bryanne Marquis, and Tyler Leno. She also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Alice is also survived by her three sisters: Irene and Rod Ames of Morgan, Pauline and Bruce Smith of Beebe Plain, and Rachel and Roger Geoffrey of Derby.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Jacintha Lane and grandson Philip Leno.

Alice was a lifelong member of St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans as well as a past secretary of the Ladies Guild Association. Alice sold Avon for many years and was a huge New York Yankees fan, and a big fan of the ’80s Los Angeles Lakers team.

In November of 2015, Alice finally was able to let loose and take a vacation to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Kevin. She enjoyed her first jet flight as well as all four of the Disney theme parks, especially Animal Kingdom.

Alice’s hobbies included baking, reading, making puzzles, playing cards, collecting teddy bears, and listening to country music. She was excited to be able to attend both a Kenny Rogers and Alan Jackson concert at Champlain Valley Fair. Even late in life, Alice was always ready to go for a ride to McDonald’s to get her favorite french fries, followed by a stop at Tim and Doug’s Ice Cream to have her maple creemee.

Alice touched many lives with her kind heart and always put others’ needs ahead of her own. Alice also loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and would always have treats for her grand cats and dogs.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Lane Nursing Home for the care they provided to Alice for the past 11 months, as well as Father Curtis Miller for his visits.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 4473 Barton Orleans Road, in Orleans, Vermont 05860.

A Mass to celebrate Alice’s life will be held at St. Theresa’s church at a later date.

Interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans at the convenience of the family.