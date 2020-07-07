Obituaries 7.8.20

Richard R. Del Favero

Richard R. Del Favero, 85, husband of Barbara J. (Michalowski) Del Favero for 61 years, went to be with the Lord when he died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born October 4, 1934, in Meriden, Connecticut, the son of the late Victor M. Del Favero and Julia Hyde Del Favero.

He is survived by his four sisters: Dolores Leary (Jack) of Meriden, Mary Ann Maselli (Pete) of Clinton, Sheila Leighton (Dick) of Guilford, and Jean Serey (Pat) of Prospect, Kentucky; and his one brother Robert (Sheila) of Clermont, Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother Victor (Dee).

He is the father of five children: Jeffrey Del Favero (Denise), Linda Morasutti (Robert Lee), Robbin Cabelus, Joyce Gomez (Tony), Laureen Seoane (Carlos). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren; his recently born great-granddaughter; his many dear friends; and his faithful black lab Kobi.

Richard graduated from Meriden High School in 1952 and from early childhood was an active member of 4-H. He went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut (UCONN) in ’56 with a degree in agricultural engineering and in ’58 with a master’s degree in agricultural economics. He was a founding brother and former president of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at UCONN.

He started his career with Rexnord Corporation and in 1964 returned to Meriden to join his father in the family building business, DelFavero Builders, Inc. He constructed more than 400 condominiums in central Connecticut and built several commercial developments.

Although he had a successful career in the construction industry, his heart always remained in agriculture. He often referred to himself as a “farmer without a farm.” In 1988, he began his second career after he and Barbara purchased Hayward Farm, a 500-acre farm in Derby where he raised beef cattle for over 30 years. He was a member and former trustee of the Vermont Beef Producers Association.

Richard was a trustee of Saint Mary’s Church in Meriden, Connecticut, served on the board at St. Edward’s Church in Derby, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and also was a member and chair of several local commissions and boards in both Connecticut and Vermont.

Richard was a strong proponent of education and he often said that he attributed his success in life to his education at UCONN. He generously supported many funds and scholarships at the University of Connecticut, including the funding of the first endowed chair in agricultural resource economics. He was a lifetime member of the UCONN Alumni Association and a member of the Founder’s Society of the UCONN Foundation. He was a lifetime member and recipient of the distinguished alumni award from the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and was a 2011 recipient of the college’s highest honor, “The Charles and Augustus Storrs Award.”

Richard was a generous man who offered support as a mentor and father figure to many. He will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at St. Edward the Confessor Church at 59 Elm Street in Derby. Mass will be streamed via Zoom for those who are unable to be present. The Zoom invitation link for Mass can be found under Richard’s obituary on jferryfh.com. Calling hours and burial will be private.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Pond Ridge North and Masonicare Home and Hospice for the love, support and compassion shown to Richard and his family during these past months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mater Dei Parish, attention St. Edward the Confessor Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Sandra J. Bowen

Sandra J. Bowen, 74, died peacefully at The Manor on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

She was born April 26, 1946, in Burlington, the daughter of Hilary Rooney and Madeline Trapps Fletcher Rooney.

Sandy worked as a housekeeper at the Trapp Family Lodge and owned and operated a store in Albany. She was also very involved with the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Scott Nelson and other half, Danielle Plante, of Morrisville, Hilary Braun and other half, Kyle Johnson, of Morrisville, and Jason Herman and other half, Melissa Herman, of Brownington; her daughter Penny Herman and other half, Michael Herman, of Brownington; her siblings: Barbara Warren and other half, Marty Warren, of Morrisville, Lee Hubbard and other half, Richard Hubbard, of Fairfax, and Alberta Harrington of Manchester; her great-grandchildren: Eva, Mason, Nora, Brianna, and Kailee; and her several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Michalla”Micki” Bowen; her grandson Cory Nelson; her brother Mick Rooney; and her sister Betty Nolan.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at visiting faithfh.net.