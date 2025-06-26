VSP ask for help to identify suspects

The Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Barracks is actively investigating a series of retail thefts that have occurred at Market 32 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Troopers have determined that two unidentified female suspects are believed to be responsible for stealing merchandise from the store on at least 18 separate occasions.

Photos of the suspects are attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Hastings at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.