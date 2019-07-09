Obituaries 7.10.19

obit swett photo

Jean Louise (Swett) Percy

Jean Louise (Swett) Percy, 79, of Derby died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at North Country Hospital in Newport with her loving and supportive husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her side, returning to her heavenly home.

Jean’s devotion to her family and her firm belief in God sustained her in her peaceful death after a chronic illness.

Jean was born to the late Harold and Honora (Morse) Swett on September 7, 1939. She was blessed with a large and loving family.

She married her husband, and best friend of over 60 years, Lester Percy, on July 19, 1958. Jean raised her five children with patience, unconditional and limitless love, and humility. Jean was so proud of her family. “Pure love describes this heavenly being sent to walk this earth for 79 years,” according to her family. “She shone God’s light on all she encountered. One never heard her say a bad word about anyone. Jean always found the good in people.”

Jean taught those around her how to love, laugh, and be kind and helpful to all those they meet along the way. She had a laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She was her family’s champion and their prayer warrior. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren cherished her. Jean was a best friend to all who were blessed to have known her, and she had a way of making everyone feel special.

She was known for her heartfelt letters and cards to her friends and family, and her generous gifts and warm hugs. Jean had a keen appreciation for gospel and country music and was frequently heard singing or humming her favorite songs. She was in her element when family was gathered together for holidays and celebrations. Jean loved unconditionally and deeply all the time. She never judged anyone, and accepted him or her for who they were.

The family remarks that Jean, their beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, was the nicest person they had ever met. “She was too good for this world. We are all grateful that she was in it and that we were able to share our lives with her. She was truly an amazing and remarkable woman. She is without pain and heartbreak now… she is at peace. We will wait by your side, mother; we will try to make you proud.”

Jean’s unyielding devotion to God throughout her life was a testament of her unfailing love for all things, and her absolute faith in the Almighty. She believed the Lord could heal her, but if He couldn’t, the ultimate healing would be to be with Him and her family in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Lester Percy; her sons Dennis Percy and Michael Percy; her daughters-in-law Pamela Brainard and Rhonda Percy; her daughters Susan Henry and Catherine Hartley; her sons-in-law Christopher Henry and Gerald Hartley; her grandchildren: Melanie, Tara, Josh, Miranda, Jasmine, Caleb, Joe, Aubrey, Ashley, April, Joshua, Kelsey, and Kyron; and many beautiful great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Belinda Percy; her parents; her brothers Harold Swett, Stanley Swett, Dean Swett, Melvin Swett; and her sisters Virginia Wallace, and Mary Swett.

Her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator, dearly miss Jean. A gathering in celebration of Jean’s life will take place at the convenience of the family, and a graveside service for immediate family will take place at a later date.

The family suggests St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, Tennessee 38105, and Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter 502 Strawberry Acres in Newport, Vermont 05855 for memorial contributions.

Danielle V. Horne

Danielle V. Horne, 30, of Newport died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on January 30, 1989, in Vero Beach, Florida, to Charles J. Horne and Collene (Erno) Horne.

She worked in the admissions department at the Bay Area Addiction Research and Treatment clinic in Newport.

She is survived by her daughter, Sophia Rose Eldred, of Newport; her parents, Charles and Collene Horne, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; her grandmother, Joyce Erno of Burlington; her best friend, Eve Hayes of Enosburg; her aunt Janet Lussier, and uncle Richard Lussier of Coventry; and uncle Ron and aunt Debbie Rickert of Rural Hall, North Carolina.

A special thanks to Michael Gokey, Ron and Debbie Rickert, Janet and Richard Lussier, and all other family members for their support.

She was predeceased by her daughter Emma Grace Horne.

Daniel Campbell Frascoia

Daniel Campbell Frascoia, 27, of Morgan died suddenly on July 3, 2019, in Morgan. He was born on November 8, 1991, in Washington, D.C., beloved son of Scott and Sunday (Campbell) Frascoia.

Daniel graduated from Wellington High School in Wellington, Florida. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Vermont National Air Guard. He recently returned from training to work on F-35 fighter jets.

Tivoly in Derby Line employed Daniel. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed target practicing, fishing, playing video games, playing pool, and taking his son to the park. He liked to make everyone happy, and he was always smiling. He also enjoyed helping his friends with various projects.

He is survived by his son Vincent Frascoia of Newport; his girlfriend, Myla Blouin, of Newport; his parents, Scott and Sunday Frascoia, of North Carolina; his brother, Anthony Frascoia, of North Carolina; his sister, Domenica Frascoia, of North Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Theresa Frascoia, of Florida; his maternal grandparents, Dan and Esther Campbell, of Florida; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Aldo Frascoia.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

Should friends desire; contributions in his memory may be made to the Vincent Frascoia Fund, care of North Country Federal Credit Union at 1474 East Main Street in Newport, Vermont 05855.

Laura Frances Britton

Laura Frances Britton, 58, of Craftsbury, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on August 13, 1960, in Inglewood, California to John Borgen and Marcia McKay.

On June 26, 1982, she married Eric Britton who survives her.

Laura worked as a bank teller for Union Bank in Hardwick. She enjoyed flower gardens, arts, crafts, watercolors, drawing, riding her motorcycle, old cars, sailing, going hiking in Colorado, being outside with her huskies, and was also an ice hockey goalie. Laura was a free spirit who never let her health issues get in the way of life. She always had a smile and a positive outlook on life. Her quiet demeanor covered a very good sense of humor and calm presence.

She was a member of the Craftsbury Fire Department Auxiliary, as well as the Green Mountain Distance Mushers.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Britton, of Craftsbury; her son Kiel Britton and his wife, Krystin, of Craftsbury; her sisters: Wendie Elliott and her husband, Dean, of Castle Rock, Colorado, Megan Levine and her husband, Marshall, of Grand Junction, Colorado; her mother, Marcia McKay, of Grand Junction, Colorado; and her Siberian huskies and the brown dog.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Laura’s name may be made to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center on 154 Hitchcock Loop Road in Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756.

Rhoda Mary (Alberghini) Benson

Rhoda Mary (Alberghini) Benson, 103, of Barton died on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Rhoda was, born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to Italian immigrants, Oresta (Lester) Peter and Maria (Mary) Scagliarini Alberghini. When Rhoda was five years old, her father bought a grocery store in North Troy and the family moved north. Growing up Rhoda played with her dolls, (she always loved dolls), studied violin, took dance lessons, and spent summers at the cottage at Vale Perkins in Quebec on Lake Memphremagog. It was at the lake that many aunts and cousins from Plymouth, MA would come to visit, thus providing strong family ties for Rhoda.

Rhoda graduated from North Troy High School in 1934, and Wilfred Academy in Boston, Massachusetts to become a licensed beautician. Education was important to her and she took several courses at the Community College of Vermont and Lyndon State College. These courses included creative crafts, a reading course, a writing course, and vocational typing. Rhoda had a paraprofessional level one certificate from the Vermont State Board of Education.

The students and staff at Orleans Elementary School bestowed Rhoda with the “Friend of Education Award” in 2000. She volunteered at the school for about 25 years, working in the kindergarten three mornings a week and also in other grades helping with spelling or any other subject a child needed support in.

Rhoda was a volunteer extraordinaire. She loved to sing and dance and played in minstrel shows at the North Troy Town Hall. When her children were growing up she was a 4-H and Cub Scout leader for them and their friends. For many summers, Rhoda guided visitors up and down the steep stairs at the Old Stone House in Brownington as she told the story of Alexander Twilight and his school. She babysat and lovingly cared for, many children in her Orleans home. In later years, she was a RSVP volunteer at the Lake Region Senior Center, working as a waitress, and also brought meals to shut-ins from the center.

For many years Rhoda and her husband, Ray, did errands for elderly neighbors/friends and transported them to doctors’ appointments. Rhoda was an American Legion Auxiliary member for over 60 years. Her church was always important to her as Rhoda taught Sunday school/Bible school, worked on rummage sales, baked food, worked on suppers/funerals, provided Sunday flowers, and sang in the choir at the Federated Church in Orleans for over 50 years. Before moving to Orleans, Rhoda was an active member of the North Troy Congregational Church.

Even with all of her volunteer work Rhoda found time to sew, knit, embroider, and make lovely hand stitched quilts for her family and friends. She loved to read and visited the Jones Memorial Library frequently and was a member of the “Book and Thimble Club.” She was a very accomplished storyteller/writer and poet. Her children and grandchildren cherish the stories she told them about her childhood and her “Raggedy Ann and Andy” stories. She could be naughty. Rhoda was an awesome cook! Some of her specialties were filled cookies, raspberry pie, Northern Italian tortellini, green macaroni, and chicken cacciatore.

Rhoda was married to Raymond George Benson for 45 years. They purchased their first home in North Troy and then moved to Orleans, when they bought the C.E Jenkins/Joe Boulanger Grocery Store in 1954. Benson’s Market sat on Main Street right across from “the Mill” and provided many grinders for the workers’ lunches for almost 25 years, as well as meat, beer, and groceries. Rhoda worked in the store after their children were in school. Due to Ray’s ill health they sold the store to a former employee, Jim Greenwood, in 1977.

Ray died in 1995.

Rhoda is survived by her three children: Susan Jane (Benson) Larocque and her husband, Francis Larocque, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Ray David, of Newport, and Peter Lester, of Newport Center. Rhoda has six grandchildren: MaryAlice (Larocque) Hawkins and her husband, Brett Hawkins, Kevin Larocque and his wife, Julie Benson, Aaron Benson and his partner, Alan Bonneau, Kyle Benson and his wife, Amber, Heather Benson, and Anthony Benson; and three great-grandchildren.

Her parents and husband predeceased her.

Rhoda has spent her final years in the attentive care of the staff at Maple Lane Retirement and Nursing Homes. Her family truly appreciates the care Rhoda has received at Maple Lane and the many extras they have provided for her and our family, such as the huge 100, 102, and 103 birthday celebrations, conference calls, and always welcoming the family’s calls and visits.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Orleans Federated Church on 24 School Street in Orleans, Vermont 05860, or to the Jones Memorial Library on 1 Water Street in Orleans, Vermont 05860.

