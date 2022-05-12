Obituaries 5.11.22

Cynthia J. Beaulieu

Cynthia “Cindy” J. (Rollins) Beaulieu, age 83, a long-time resident of Vermont, died Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, after a short decline in her health. She was born on July 18, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire, and was the second child of the late Irvine and Ruth Rollins.

Cindy had an extended office career and was a working mother for much of her life. She was a secretary and later an administrator at Sanders Associates in Nashua, New Hampshire, for 20 years while raising a family. In 1981 she moved to the Northeast Kingdom where she began part two of her career working for the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) in Newport. She was initially the director’s administrative assistant and later the leader of the VNA personnel department, retiring from those roles after 20 some odd years. She then moved to the Burlington area to be near her youngest son and his family to enjoy her work-free lifestyle.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Lucy and Jackie. She is survived by her daughter Tammy Robie, her son James and daughter-in-law, Martine Robie, her son Ken and daughter-in-law, Kelley Robie, and her grandchildren Kaylee and Kiera Robie, as well as members of the Beaulieu family who were her beloved step-family for many years. She is also survived by her four remaining sisters: Jan, Sue, Loni, and Robby, as well as her brother Wesley. She was well loved by all who knew her and will be missed. No services are planned.

Michael Albert Hadvab

Michael Albert Hadvab of Barton died peacefully and comfortably at the Veterans’ Administration Hospital in White River Junction on May 6, 2022.

Michael was born to Pavel and Mary (Chomich) Hadvab on December 26, 1942, in Koromla, Czechoslovakia. It wasn’t long after they moved to Vilvoorde, Belgium, to escape the war. It was there he spent most of his childhood.

At the age of ten, Michael boarded a ship with his parents and immigrated to the United States and settled in Meriden, Connecticut. Though he spoke many languages, English wasn’t one of them. This gave him a little difficulty in entering the school system. Fortunately, a close cousin and a very special teacher took him under their wing and helped him to make the adjustment. He also credited his love of music for helping him make the difficult transition. Music was a passion that followed him his entire life.

In 1964 he met Carol Perry through some mutual friends and on November 14, 1964, they were married. They knew they wanted children to share their lives with, so they were over the moon with the birth of their son Michael and then again four years later with the birth of their son Matthew.

Michael was an excellent provider for his family. It wasn’t uncommon for him to work odd hour shifts or to come home and tell Carol he quit his job and got a new one so that he could earn an extra nickel per hour. Another way that he provided for his family was with his time. He took many opportunities to travel with them. His favorite trips were the ones where they went camping. He loved to talk about those, especially when he had the photos he took and developed himself.

Documenting life was something that Michael took a particular interest in. It started with taking photos and then later turned into video recording EVERYTHING: family functions, TV shows, car shows, and the list goes on. (He may also have secretly brought a video camera into a concert venue. Security caught up with him quickly!)

In 1987, Mike, Carol,and Matt moved to Barton and the 5-16 Pizzeria was born. For 22 years, Mike and Carol poured their hearts into the business, but they left Mondays (their closed day) for spending time with each other. After their health began to decline, they made the difficult decision to close the pizzeria in 2009. This gave them more time to focus on each other and their family, and more time to serve their God, Jehovah, together.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Ann (Perry) Hadvab, of Barton, his brother George Hadvab and his wife, Jeannine, of Meriden, his son Michael Hadvab, of Farmington, Connecticut, and his son Matthew Hadvab and his wife, Katie, of Newport.

His grandchildren are Megan Hadvab and her fiancé, Alex Rosenburg, of Plainville, Connecticut, Michael Hadvab Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, Kaleigh Noyes and her husband, Jordan, of Brownington, Spencer Hadvab and his wife, Stephanie, of Newport, Mason Hadvab, and Colton Hadvab. Mike also loved being a great-grandfather to Parker and Greyson Noyes.

Mike’s ability to “see the other side of the coin” and humorous personality will be dearly missed. He left an impression on everyone whom he visited with and was never afraid to be himself with them.

A Zoom online service will be held at a later date. Please contact [email protected] for information on how to join.

Paul Montague

Paul Montague, 86, of Orleans, died at his home on May 6, 2022. He was born to the late Earl and Helen (McDowell) Montague in Newport on February 22, 1936.

Paul lived to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his sons Mitch, Randy, and Brad Montague, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and his sister Betty Souliere.

He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Samson and brother Roger Montague.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marcel Claude Roy

Marcel Claude Roy, 66, died of lung cancer on May 3, 2022 at Fleurimont University of Sherbrooke Medical Center (CHUS) in Sherbrooke, Quebec, surrounded by family.

Marcel was born in Montreal, Quebec, on January 8, 1956, to Florent Roy and Emilienne (Fortier) Roy. His family moved to Norton in 1957. He graduated from Canaan Memorial High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army. He married and raised five children in Norton and Canaan area. He worked in agriculture, the logging industry, and as a heavy equipment mechanic for most of his life. Marcel loved his family, was an avid reader, and an excellent cook. He loved the outdoors, snowshoeing, hunting, kayaking, and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Maurice Roy.

Marcel is survived by his children, Jody Roy and his wife, Tanya, Gina Roy, Deanna Bunnell Roy and her husband, Sebastiaan Bentum; Tommy Charest and his wife Michelle, and Emillie Roy, his sister Suzanne Isabelle, and her husband, Marcel; his grandchildren: Kristen and her husband, Joey MacDonald, Kayla and her husband, Brian McDonald, Stephen, Josef, Hunter, Sean, Shael, Jackson, and Quinn; great-grandchildren: Colton, Teegan, Chase, and Taylor: nieces and nephews, Stephan and his wife, Melanie, Sonia and her husband, Michael, Chantal, and Jenny; and great-grandnieces and nephews: Erik, Shayna, Ethan, Kassandra, and Jacklyn.

Per Marcel’s wishes there will not be any funeral services.

Hubert John Simons

Hubert John Simons, 86, a resident of southern New Hampshire for the past 30 years, died on April 27, 2022, at his home in Milford, New Hampshire.

He was born in Barton on August 12, 1935, the son of James and Mary Pearl Simons.

He had worked at Currier Lumber in Amherst, New Hampshire, but his heart was in farming and for most of his life he was a self-employed dairy farmer in northern Vermont. He never stopped working and set an excellent example for his children. He loved his family, good food, and a good deal. He was known and respected by many far and wide.

Hubert was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Simons; son Daniel James Simons; and brother Robert Douglas Simons.

He is survived by his four children, Deborah Pearo and her husband, James, James Simons and his wife, Wanda, John Simons and his wife, Jodi, Jeffrey Simons and his wife, Laurie; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine Thomas and Janet McLane; two brothers, Albert Simons and Earl Simons; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Town Hall in Westmore at 1 p.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.

Services

Shirley Dunn

A committal service for Shirley Dunn will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the North Troy Village Cemetery.

Richard (Dick) Epstein

A funeral service for Richard (Dick) Epstein will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Morgan Church.

Kimberly Jean Pike

Kimberly Jean Pike will be interred in her family’s plot at Irasburg Cemetery on May 14, at 2 in the afternoon. The plot is near the caretaker’s shed at the rear of the cemetery. Pastor Rick Menard will officiate. Andrew Pike, Randall Pike, Christopher Pike, Kenneth Wells, Tanner Blais, and Oliver Pike will serve as pall bearers. Afterwards, family and friends are invited to gather at the Irasburg United Church on the common for light refreshments. It was the family’s church when it was a young family in Irasburg. The family is greatful for the church’s support so many years later.

Jeannine Sicotte

Funeral services for Jeannine Sicotte will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friends may call on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell.

Theresa Ricard

Funeral services for Theresa Ricard will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Merle Wheeler

A graveside service for Merle Wheeler will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line where full military honors will be held.

Elsie Sumner

Funeral services for Elsie Sumner will be held on Friday. May 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Second Street, Newport. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Milton Village Cemetery, Main Street, Milton. To view her obituary go to curtis-britch.com.

Marylou Jacobs

A graveside service for Marylou Jacobs will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Hill Cemetery in Westfield.

Paul Philip Doyle

Graveside services for Paul Philip Doyle, who died December 10, 2021, will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.