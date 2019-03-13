Obituaries 3.13.19

William J. Stevens

William J. Stevens “Big Bill,” 42, of West Glover, died on March 5, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on May 18, 1976, in Newport to the late Fred Stevens and Sherry Provencher.

William worked as a dairy farmer for many years, which he enjoyed. He also taught agriculture at Lake Region High School for years and considered his “ag kids” very special and thought them to be farmers in training. He also enjoyed sugaring and really enjoyed spending time with the kids of the 4-H club. He loved horses, cows, and his beagle dog named Ally. William was an adviser to the Lake Region Future Farmers of America program as well as a former member of the Orleans County Fair Association. William was also the founder of Kingdom Kritters and Kids 4-H Club.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry Provencher, and her friend, Harrmon; his stepdad Butch Provencher; by his brothers: Dana Stevens and his wife, Amanda, of Brownington, Chris Provencher and his wife, Valarie, of Enosburg Falls and Jon Provencher and his wife, Gloria, of North Troy; by his sister Tina Snyder and her husband, Clay, of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandfather Jack English; very good friends Arthur and Dean Young, Gail and Dylan Fortin, Zoë and Maia Young, and Arthur “Henry” Wilcox; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

William was predeceased by his grandparents, Hiram and Norrie Stevens and Russell and Marion Darling; by his father, Fred Stevens; by his uncles: Mark Stevens and Randy Darling; as well as his cousin, Justin Darling.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in May, place to be decided. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Kritters in care of Kendra Whittemore, 61 East Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

John William Sorrell Jr.

John William Sorrell Jr., 61, of Lowell, died on March 2, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on January 19, 1958, in Burlington to the late John William Sorrell Sr. and the late Phyllis (Corron) Sorrell.

On May 3, 1980, he married Kelley Tallon, who survives him. He graduated from Essex Junction High School in the class of 1976.

John was a self-employed drywall contractor at Mountain Construction. He was a former member of the Vermont Trappers Association. Among his hobbies he enjoyed taxidermy and spending time outdoors fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Kelley Sorrell, of Lowell; by his son Jesse Sorrell of Lowell; by his grandchildren: Destiny Sorrell and Jordin Sorrell; and by his siblings: Stephen Sorrell and his wife, Mary, of Salsbury, North Carolina, Pastor Edward Sorrell and his wife, Judy, of Milton, and Linda Wilson and her husband, Henry, of Essex Junction; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with Pastor Brian Fecher officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, March 30, at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. A committal service will be held on May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain View cemetery in Lowell.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 1250 Hylan Boulevard, Suite 4B, Staten Island, New York 10305.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Priscilla G. (Valley) Parsons

Priscilla G. (Valley) Parsons, 83, of Riverbend Woods, Massachusetts, died February 28, 2019, at home following an illness, with her loving family at her side.

Born in Barton, on October 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Geneva (Sheltra) Valley.

On February 22, 1964, Priscilla married Gerald Parsons, and they enjoyed over 54 years of marriage and raising their family until his death on September 20, 2018.

Employed by Athol Hospital for many years in the cafeteria, Priscilla retired in 1983.

A member of St. Mary’s Church in Orange, Massachusetts, she also had been a den mother for Cub Scouts.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, family meant the world to Priscilla. She had enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire, as well as bingo, family gatherings, and going to Vermont in the summer.

Priscilla is survived by her sons: Douglas Parsons and his wife, Joni, of Montague, Massachusetts, and Gerald Parsons Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Orange, Massachusetts; daughters: Pamela Bellar of Orange and Dawn Parsons of Athol, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Michael Parsons of Belchertown, Massachusetts, Adam Bellar and his wife, Nikki, of Rhode Island, Rose Parsons of Athol, Tina Parsons of Athol, Ashley Bellar of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, and Paige Parsons of Turners Falls, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren: Ava, Emilie, Riley, Addalyn, and Jordan; siblings: Edgar Valley of Barton, David Valley of Irasburg, Rachael Saulman of Barton, Madalyn Krohn of Hudson, Florida, and Maurice Valley and his wife, Ellen, of Barton; sisters-in-law: Hilda Valley of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Nancy Valley of Barton.

Besides her parents and husband, Priscilla was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Bushey; her brothers: Norman Valley, Richard Valley, Francis Valley, and Ernest Valley; her sister-in-law Sandra Valley, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Krohn.

A graveside service will be held on June 1 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery at 585 South Main Street, Orange, Massachusetts, with Father Shaun O’Connor of St. Mary’s Church of Orange officiating.

A celebration of life will follow immediately afterwards at the Wheelerville Community Club at 698 East Main Street, Orange, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Mary’s Endowment Fund, 19 Congress Street, Orange, Massachusetts 01364.

Online condolences may be made at www.wittyfuneralhome.com

Bettie F. Gray

Bettie F. Gray, 85, of Northfield, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Bettie was born on February 17, 1934, in Craftsbury Common, the daughter of Bliss and Julia (Pike) Farrar. She received her education in Craftsbury and graduated from Craftsbury Academy in the class of 1952. She went on to the University of Vermont (UVM) and studied to be a dental hygienist and earned a bachelor of science degree.

She married Richard Gray on April 9, 1955. The couple moved to Brattleboro where Bettie was employed as a dental hygienist. In 1964, they moved to Northfield where Bettie continued working as a dental hygienist traveling to area schools to work. Having a desire to teach school, she returned to UVM and received her teaching degree. She worked for 30 plus years as a kindergarten teacher at the Berlin Elementary School. She also served the school as vice-principal. In 1988, Bettie and her husband returned to Craftsbury to live, and both continued to work at the Berlin Elementary School until retirement. They returned to Northfield in 2003 to be near family.

During the years she lived in Craftsbury Common, Bettie was active in the Craftsbury Common United Church. While in Northfield she was an active member of the United Church of Northfield. She and her family enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Prince Edward Island. She loved gardening, especially flower gardening, and her dogs.

Bettie is survived by three sons: Richard Gray Jr. and his wife, Monique, of Barre Town, Randy Gray and his wife, Terry, and Rod Gray and his wife, Beth, all of Northfield; a daughter Rhonda and her husband, Donald Doyon, of Northfield; grandchildren: Michelle Tanner, Ian Gray, Jeremy Doyon and his wife, Jenn, Jamie Doyon and his wife, Ashley, Nathan Gray, Kaitlyn Gray, Eddie Fionda, and Shasta Gray; great-grandchildren: Grayson Tanner, Jason Doyon, Brody Edson, Ayala Gray, Allexis Morris, Nora Morris, and Lucas Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2012; her parents; two brothers: Richard Farrar and William Farrar; and two sisters: Isabelle Davis and Gerry Tucker.

A service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Craftsbury Common United Church in Craftsbury Common. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. A private interment will take place later in Craftsbury Common Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Richard and Bettie Gray to the Berlin Elementary School for the purchase of books for children. Contributions can be sent to the Bettie and Richard Gray Book Fund, in care of Berlin Elementary School, 372 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, Vermont 05602.

Cecile M. Aubin

Cecile M. Aubin, 60, of Derby, died unexpectedly on February 27, 2019, in Peacham.

She was born on February 3, 1959, in Quebec, Canada, to Andrea (Arel) Aubin and the late Fernand Aubin.

Cecile enjoyed her many years of farming with her family. She was also a caregiver for Vergennes Residential Care, in Vergennes. Cecile had a big heart and loved sharing time with family and friends. Her passions included sharing her love with her animals and playing her accordion. She was always excited to proudly play for family and at nursing homes.

She is survived by her mother, Andrea Aubin, of Derby; by her children: Aaron Chapdelaine and his wife, Emmi, of Brownington, Spryng Chapdelaine and her husband, Chris, of North Troy, and Eve Chapdelaine and her companion, Billy, of Rutland; by her grandchildren: Aeriel, Xaviar, Zander, Demetrius, Keiser, Audrey, Castiel, Freya, Angel, Trinity, and Liliana; by her siblings: Dennis Aubin and his wife, Sherry, of Derby, Micheline Stone and her husband, Brian, of Barton, Suzanne Marsh of Newport, Lise Chapdelaine and John Brock, of Barton, Linda Lawson and her husband, Chris, of Barton; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Fernand Aubin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with the Reverend Fred Barker officiating. Friends may call on Friday, March 15, at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m. Spring interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.