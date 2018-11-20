Obituaries 11.21.18

Audrey H. Bickford

Audrey Bickford, 92, died Monday, November 5, 2018, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Audrey was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Saith (Sweet) Hutchins of Malone, New York. She grew up in Malone and graduated from Franklin Academy in 1944, and then went on to graduate with a B.A. from the University of Vermont in 1948. While at UVM, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Audrey married Edwin H. Bickford on June 21, 1948. They shared nearly 37 years before Edwin’s death in 1985. Audrey and Edwin lived in Montpelier; Claremont, New Hampshire; and 20 years in Westfield, Massachusetts before moving to Lyndonville in 1973. While in Massachusetts, Audrey worked for many years at the Woronoco Savings Bank. She left Lyndonville in 1986 to spend summers at a cottage on Shadow Lake in Glover and winters in Bradenton, Florida. She settled in Barton in 2001.

Audrey lived a quiet life. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Glenwood High Peaks Chapter #89. She also enjoyed watching TV and playing Sudoku.

She is survived by her special friend and companion of 29 years, Paul Doyle, of Barton; brother-in-law Willard and Arlene Bickford of Essex Junction; sister-in-law Marian Hastings of Waterloo, Iowa; and nieces and nephews on her late husband’s side.

There will be a graveside service in the spring at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover, with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thetford Academy, attention: James and Mildred Doyle Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 190, Thetford, Vermont 05074.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.

John S. Gilfillan

John S. Gilfillan, 54, of Holland, died on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, in Holland.

He was born on December 31, 1963, in Newport, to Marlene (Thayer) and the late Gilbert E. Gilfillan.

John was a dairy farmer. He enjoyed watching sports, feeding birds, and the company and activities of his nieces and nephew.

He is survived by his mother, Marlene Gilfillan, of Holland; his siblings: Dan Gilfillan of Arizona, Ron Gilfillan and his wife, Tammy, of Holland, and Sue Bernier and her husband, Michael, of Coventry; and by his nieces: Crystal, Courtney, Caitlin, and Amber; and by nephews Jordan and Mason.

John was predeceased by his father, Gilbert Gilfillan; and his niece Sierra Bernie.

Funeral services were held on November 16. The Reverend Fred Barker officiated.

Spring interment will be in Mead Hill Cemetery in Holland.

Online condolences can be sent to curtis-britch.com.

Kent H. Lacross

Kent H. Lacross, 96, of Newport Center died suddenly on November 16, 2018, in Newport Center at his home.

He was born on January 7, 1922, in West Enosburg to Charles and Hazel (Frizzell) Lacross.

On August 14, 1943, he married Elsene Norris, who predeceased him on September 26, 2005. He was a former member of the Newport Elks Lodge # 2155.

Mr. Lacross was credit manager for 18 years at North Country Hospital. While in good health in his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling with his pickup truck, and going to country fairs to listen to country music with his wife, Elsene. He also enjoyed gardening for many years. He and his wife owned and operated a small dairy farm for several years. He was also a mechanic for many years.

He is survived by his son Larry Lacross and his wife, Debra, of Lowell; several step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; by many nieces and nephews; and by a special niece, Sheryl Baraw.

He was predeceased by his parents; by his brother Lloyd and sister-in-law Doris Lacross; and his sister Erlene Willey.

Spring interment will be in Newport Center Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Newport Center Methodist Church, Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Charles C. Moran

Charles C. Moran of Orleans died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover.

He was born in Jericho and reared in Keeseville, New York.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Polly (Catherine Frost); and the following family members: Peter and his wife, Joanne, of Lewiston, New York, their son Jeff and his wife, Katie, and their sons, Brody and Emmett; son Jonathan and his wife, Trisha, and their son Charlie; Mary Catherine of Barre; Maggie and her husband, Ken Green, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Brian and his wife, Eileen McKain, and their daughters Kate and Molly of Port Orchard, Washington; John of Southport, North Carolina; and Paul and his partner, Jocelyne LaPorte, of New York and Quebec, Jocelyne’s daughter Kim and her partner, Jurawa Hallen; and daughter Kelly and her partner, Kristofer Duval, and their children, Flora and Tom. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Phillip Bremser of Scotia, New York, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was predeceased by his oldest child, Charles C. Moran “Chip,” who died at the tender age of 14 after a long illness, and by his only sibling, Mary Edith Bremser.

After graduating from high school, Charlie was inducted into the service on July 5, 1943. During World War II, he served in Company C, 86th regiment of the 10th Mountain Division. He joined the Tenth Mountain Division because he was a skier and the new division was recruiting skiers, primarily from the Northeast. He trained at Camp Hale in Colorado before transport to Italy.

Charlie’s company and regiment were assigned to Mount Serrassicia, a part of Riva Ridge. On the night of February 18, 1945, 700 men of the 86th Regiment, including Charlie, made one of the most audacious mountain attacks of the war, climbing five different routes up a 2,000-foot mountainside to attack German soldiers on Riva Ridge. The Germans had been using Riva Ridge as an artillery outpost. Riva Ridge was a strategic location as it provided a critical vantage point overlooking Mount Belvedere, the highest mountain in the Apennines. Charlie was awarded the Bronze Star with a V device for valor, a Combat Infantry Badge, and a Good Conduct Medal.

In 2003, Charlie was inducted into the Vermont Ski Hall of Fame in Stowe, by former Governor Jim Douglas.

Charlie graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in mechanical engineering. After moving his family to Orleans, he worked for Ethan Allen in a number of different positions, working his way from plant engineer to supervisor, production manager, assistant manager, and then plant manager. Upon his retirement from Ethan Allen, he worked for seven years as the business manager for North Country Union High School.

Post retirement, Charlie and his wife spent many winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Charlie enjoyed many rounds of golf and Polly walked the beaches.

He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a loyal friend to many and a man who believed strongly in supporting his community.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Union House Nursing Home in Glover and the Orleans Emergency Unit.

A Mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans on Saturday, November 24, at 9:30 a.m., with Father Tim Naples presiding. The Mass will be followed by a breakfast reception at the church hall. There will be no visiting hours. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, in care of Dot Collier, treasurer, 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, Vermont, 05839.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.