Obituaries 10.9.19

Keith Conrad Stone

Keith Conrad Stone, 75, of Waterbury Center died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

He was born in Northfield October 17, 1943 the son of Arthur and Lenita Stygles Stone. He was a 1961 graduate of Hardwick Academy.

Keith graduated from the University of Vermont (UVM) with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1965. While attending UVM, he took part in the Reserve Officer Training Core (ROTC) program and entered the army in August 1965. He was a captain in Signal Corps and did a tour in Vietnam. Keith received the following medals for his service: Parachute Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation. After his tour in Vietnam he was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

On November 9, 1968 he married Barbara Jean Brow, daughter of W.P. and Irene Brow, of Albany. Keith returned to UVM on a teaching fellowship, working toward his master’s degree in mathematics. In 1970 they moved to Albany where they made their home for nearly 50 years. During that time he taught math at North Country Union High School and ran a commercial vegetable garden each summer. He retired from teaching at North Country in 1996, only to teach at Lake Region Union High School one year later. He always felt he had two of the most important jobs in the world, educating and feeding people.

Keith enjoyed retirement and spending time with his “bird-mates” at hunting camp in Brownington. He was an avid reader and an amazing friend and neighbor to all who knew him. He also had an incredible sense of humor and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren Savannah Stone, Sean Geary, and Caitlin Geary.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son Scott Stone and his fiancé, Elly Verge; his daughter Krisan Geary; his son-in-law Paul Geary, his sisters Beverly and her husband, Brad McKay, and Sandra Stone, his brother Steven Stone and longtime partner, Claire LaRose; his friends Ron Cook, George Fuller, Chris Young, and Tony Schneider, his numerous special nieces and nephews, and his countless number of other close friends.

Keith was predeceased by his daughter Baby Girl Stone on October 5, 1973; his sisters Pamela Trask and Agatha Deep; his brother Rod Stone; and his best friend Ken Young.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at the Albany Community School on Sunday, October 13, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Josh Gerasimof, the project leader of Green Mountain Project Healing Waters, 6268 Vermont Route 15, Jeffersonville, Vermont 05464.

Anita T. Roy

Anita T. Roy, 87, of Newport died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on February 11, 1932, in Derby to Armand Brien and Lillian Champagny.

Anita worked as a clerk for Ames department store. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, knitting and crocheting. She grew up on a farm and was very hard working, which continued even after she left the farm. She had great faith and lived her life as such. She enjoyed having her friends and family stop by her house for visits.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Roy and his wife, Ruth, of Newport Center, Michael Roy of Newport, Timothy Roy of Newport, and Tracey Roy of Maryland; her seven grandchildren, her 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers Richard Brien of Barre and George Brien and his wife, Gurtrude, of Pennsylvania; her sisters: Judith Pallmarie of Missouri, Angela Bonin and her husband, Garard, of Coventry, and Doris Bonin of Newport Center; over 135 nieces and nephews; and her good friend Gari Faverau of Newport.

She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Brien and Conrad Brien; and her sister Rose-Ann Labounty.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 10, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call from1 to 2 p.m. with the service to follow.

Memorial contributions in Anita’s memory may be made to North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis, care of Wendy Franklin Development Office at 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph L. Robishaw

Joseph L. Robishaw, 74, of Derby died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Joe was born on October 28, 1944, a son to Phillip and Barbara Robishaw of Ipswich, Massachusetts. He graduated from Ipswich High School in 1966. He married the love of his life, Donna Nadeau, on July 7, 1977.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent every Sunday with his granddaughter Michelle Hall and his two great-grandsons Owen Dillon and Brantley Provencher. Pork chops on the grill were always on the menu and activities included grampy getting the boys wound up. He would spend hours telling old stories and always had pictures to share. Joe had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

Joe was a member of the National Rifle Association for many years, and was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club. Joe was happiest on the move and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, and monitoring local activities on his scanner. Anytime a friend or family member heard sirens they called Joe because they knew he would have his scanner on and could surely give a report.

Joe could fix anything and worked relentlessly to solve everyone’s home repair dilemmas. It didn’t matter what you needed, he had it. He made his own night crawler harvesting tool and he supplied them to everyone who needed them. Grampy Joe thoroughly enjoyed watching the grandchildren chase the night crawlers as they came out of the ground. He collected everything imaginable, but coins were his favorite. He would spend hours sorting and caring for them and loved showing them to his grandchildren and teaching them the art of collecting.

His true passion was helping everyone around him. He was the neighborhood mailman, newspaper deliverer, lawn mower, and snow blower. All titles he held proudly. He was always on time and never took a day off. If there was a chore to be done, he was the man for the job. He will be greatly missed by his neighbors and closest friends Mary Labrecque, Diane Young and Bill Anthony. They spoiled him with their friendships. His doors were always open for coffee and snacks, and he loved to share his homemade loaves of bread.

After working in the steel industry, Joe and Donna moved to Vermont in 1979 and Joe worked for Nadeau’s Landfill and spent weekends helping Charlie Nadeau run the Can-Am racetrack, and later switched careers to drive a ten wheeler for D&M Sanville.

Joe dedicated 20 years working as a Development Home Care Provider. He cherished the bonds he formed with each of his clients. Joe and Donna opened their home to their first client, Ted Greenwood in 1996. Ted held a very special place in Joe’s heart. Ted was considered family and was Joe’s little sidekick. Together they explored every back road in northern Vermont, and spent many weekends camping, and traveling. They welcomed Glenda into their home shortly after and the two kept Joe and Donna busy and happy. Joe took pride in the excellent care and love he provided to them and many others. He participated in the Special Olympic Games with Ted and loved to see Ted smile.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Simmons and her husband, Ron, of Massachusetts; his dear cat Muffin; his children: David Robishaw of New Hampshire, Pamela Vandemark and her husband, Todd, of Ohio, Beth Walters and her husband, Eric, of Florida, Aimee Bonin of Colorado, and Joanna Robishaw of Derby Line; his 14 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren plus two on the way; and countless friends and family members.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Donna Robishaw; his parents Phillip and Barbara Robishaw; his grandson David Robishaw Jr. (D.J.); and his granddaughter Keisha Corliss.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Newport on Saturday, October 12, at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics in Joe’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Sandra Peters

Sandra Peters, 77, of Barton, formerly of North Troy, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Barton.

She was born on June 28, 1942 in Barton to Floyd and Olive (Miles) Willey. She married Vernon Peters on July 29, 1961, and he predeceased her on September 9, 1978.

She graduated from Barton High School in. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed camping at Will-O-Wood Campground in Westmore and spending time with her dog Misty.

She is survived by her grandsons Richard LePage Jr. and Scott Peters; her brother Lawrence Willey; and by her other family members Floyd, Linda, and Faye Willey and Audrey Phelps.

She was predeceased by her daughter Maureen Peters LePage.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with the Reverend Kelly Deslauries officiating. Interment will follow in Albany Village Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Harvey G. McDonald

Harvey G. McDonald, 68, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by love.

He was born in Newport on March 4, 1951, to George F. McDonald and Edith P. Smith McDonald when they were living on the Butterfield Farm on Eagle Point in Derby.

At the age of three the family moved to Island Pond. He attended Island Pond elementary schools. In 1959 the family moved to East Burke. He graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1969. Upon graduation from high school he enrolled at the University of Vermont to study electrical engineering. In the fall of 1970, he joined the army but delayed enlistment so that he could complete 1970 and 1971 college years. His delayed enlistment cost him a third year of army service.

By 1973 he had fulfilled his military schooling. He was on active duty and stationed at the Pentagon from July 1973 until December 1974. His last 18 months of service he worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency at Arlington Hall Station in Alexandria, Virginia. On April 28, 1977 he received his honorable discharge. On December 15, 1977 he received a commission to the U.S. Customs Service as a U.S. Customs Patrol Officer. In 1976 he became a U.S. Customs Inspector. Harvey enjoyed working at Dulles International Airport and Andrews Air Force Base. In 1982 he was offered a transfer to Montreal Pre-clearance in Montreal, Quebec. In 1986 he transferred back to Derby Line.

On July 7, 2001 he married Betsy (Carpenter) McDonald.

Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, camping with friends and family, and spending time at the lake. In 1993 with great pride he purchased the farm that once was his grandfather’s. He worked tirelessly alongside friends and family to bring the farm back to a working farm. In 1995 the barn was once again used for milking. This was done with the help and support of his brother-in-law Allen, while they both had full-time jobs as well. In 1998 the herd was sold to a family of Mennonites from Pennsylvania. Harvey loved his cows so he started his “Bovine Daycare” where he continued his love of caring for the animals until 2014. In 2006 he retired from the U.S. Customs Service. In 2017 he and his wife packed up their motorhome and headed to Alaska, traveling through the U.S. and Canada.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Betsy; his siblings Jim McDonald and his wife, Linda, and Waneta Clifford and her husband, Terry; his brothers-in-law Allen Carpenter and his wife, Theresa, and Cory Carpenter and his wife, Colleen. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Casey Douglass and her husband, Matt, Ryan McDonald and his wife, Michelle, Pam Clifford, Anne Rockwell and her husband, Ralph, Patrick Clifford, Allyson Bathalon and her husband, Isaac, Justin Carpenter, Annette Vallieres, Cory Carpenter Jr., Dan Carpenter and his wife, Alexis, Katie Carpenter, and Charles Carpenter; his great-nieces and nephews: Avery, Logan, Wesley, Emmitt, Andrew, Kaitlin, Cara, Charlotte, Charlie, Daniel, Zander, Ryan, Jordan, and Corinne; and his two very special nephews and camping buddies Evan and Alexander. He is also survived by his former wife, Jeanne Melcher; his mother-in-law Clara Melcher; his sister-in-law Jane Johnson and her husband, Duane, Robert Melcher and his wife, Peggy, Maria and her husband, Adam, and Michael and his wife, Christina.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; and his mother- and father-in-law Lois and Charles Carpenter.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with chaplain Chris Buckles officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Derby Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harvey’s memory may be made to Border Livestock Plus, care of Clara Nadeau at 3571 Gore Road, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Maria C. Frechette

Maria C. Frechette, 87, died October 4, 2019, at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, New Hampshire, with her family at her side. After a 19-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease she is finally at peace.

Maria was born December 28, 1931, in Newport Center, the eldest child of Georg Emile and Rolande (Boucher) Tetreault. In 1954 she married Max Frechette and shared 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.

Maria never lost her kind and sweet nature. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and a talented oil painter with Vermont landscapes being her favorite subject. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. You were never hungry in her kitchen. When Alzheimer’s robbed her of her ability to speak and interact it was still evident that she understood laughter and love. She enjoyed family gatherings even if they had to take place in a nursing home.

Max and Maria raised seven children, first in Connecticut and then in Irasburg.

She is survived by her children: Denise Rowell and her husband, Reginald, of Irasburg, Linda Thibault and her husband, Marc, of Croydon, New Hampshire, Richard Frechette and his wife, Denise, of Hot Springs, Arizona, Susan Schleicher and her husband, Ken, of Exeter, New Hampshire, Joanne Valledor and her husband, John, of Chester, New Hampshire, John Frechette and his wife, Dawn, of St Johnsbury, and Peter Frechette of Nashua, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren; her 15 great-grandchildren; her sister Theresa Field and her husband, Reginald, of Grantham, New Hampshire; her brother Rene Tetreault and his wife, Diane, of Newport Center; and her sister-in-law Annette Voyer of Newport.

She was predeceased by her brother Norman Tetreault.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans at 12:30 p.m. and burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth P. Fontaine

Elizabeth P. Fontaine, 81, died on Sunday, September 29, in Glover at the Union House Nursing Home

She was born on September 2, 1938 in Barton. She married Armand Fontaine on September 3, 1955. They were married for 62 years.

Mrs. Fontaine was a waitress at the Park Restaurant and also the Candlepin Restaurant.

She loved camping with friends and family. She enjoyed going to nursing homes and dancing with residents with her husband, Armand.

She is survived by her sons: Michael and his significant other, Jessie, of Barton, Marcel and his wife, Karen of Barton, and Andrew of Barton; her grandchildren Robby, Chad, Joshua, Jared, Summer, Heather, Eugenie, and Gilman; her seven great-grandchildren; and many friends, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her close friends Ralph and Pauline Nault.

She was predeceased by her husband, Armand, who died on November 29, 2017; her mother and father; her sister Beverly; her brothers Robert and Raymond; and her nephew Real.

A celebration of Mrs. Fontaine’s life will be held in the summer at the convenience of the family.

Bruce Merrill Farnham

Bruce Merrill Farnham, 87, of Richmond died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

In accordance with Bruce’s wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at a future date at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Richmond.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Sunday, October 20, at the VFW at 73 Pearl Street in Essex Junction at 1 p.m. To view a complete obituary and send online condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com

Aline O. Erickson

Aline O. Erickson, 91, of Newport died on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Derby Green Nursing Home in Derby, following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Erickson was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on September 17, 1928, to Albert and Beatrice Olsen. She attended schools in Norwalk and graduated from Norwalk High School. She then attended cosmetology school and was a hairdresser in Norwalk for over 30 years.

In 1972 she married her second husband, Carlton O. Erickson, who predeceased her in 1997. They lived in Norwalk, and in 1978 moved to Brownington. They later moved to Sias Avenue in Newport and Mrs. Erickson later had a home on Meadow Lane. She also lived at Newport Place, then at her daughter’s in Barton, and finally became a resident at Derby Green Nursing Home in 2015.

She was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport. She had played piano and organ by ear her whole life and enjoyed playing the organ at church when needed. She was a member of the choir and played a role in many ministries of the church including the nursing home ministry, Stephen ministry, souper lunch, and was a member of the vestry. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years holding various positions, her last being worthy matron.

She had many hobbies including music, gardening, canning, sewing, counted cross-stitching, cooking, and baking.

Mrs. Erickson is survived by her children Roger Seymour of Newport and Kathy Seymour of Barton; her stepchildren: Sandra Erickson and her partner, Ric Gilbert, of Barre, Richard Erickson and his wife, Becky, of Texas, and Alice Erickson of Delaware; her grandchildren: Joshua Neilson, Tyler Neilson, Isaac Erickson, Christopher Erickson, and Alyssa Erickson; and her six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gail Santo and her husband, John, of Dunnellon, Florida; her cousin Muriel Durner of Milford, Connecticut; and many nieces, a nephew, cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Beatrice Olsen; her husband, Carlton Erickson; her sisters Carol Bedient, and Elsie Timpson; and her many animal grandbabies.

There will be a celebration of Aline’s life at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Second Street in Newport on Saturday, November 9, at 2 p.m. Burial of ashes will be in the spring at Westlook Cemetery in Westmore.

Donations in Aline’s memory are welcome and may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Richard A. Colburn Sr.

Richard A. Colburn Sr., 92, of East Charleston died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on May 3, 1927, in East Charleston to Ernest and Eunice (Taylor) Colburn.

On November 10, 1951, he married Alta Allbee who predeceased him in 1988.

Richard was a loving, caring dad, brother, and friend. He shared his love of life with his family, enjoying their time together. He was always there for them. Richard attended the East Charleston Village one room schoolhouse, graduated from Derby Academy in 1945, and gave up a scholarship to the University of Vermont, choosing to stay and work on the family farm, a decision he never regretted. He worked on the farm until 1966, when his dad retired.

Richard then went on to work at Camp Winape in Morgan as a maintenance worker. He also was a Charleston Elementary bus driver. As a child he enjoyed working in the cemeteries with his father and continued that work through his life until his death. He researched and wrote The History of a Country Church for the Plymouth Congregational Church in 2008. He copied and compiled inscriptions on gravestones in 25 towns in the Northeast Kingdom. These catalogs are sold as an ongoing fund-raiser for the Charleston Historical Society.

He transcribed several early Charleston Town records, which was an ongoing project. Throughout his life, Richard received several awards for his volunteer efforts. Richard was a member of several local historical societies including the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, a charter member of the Charleston Historical Society, formed in 1989, serving as treasurer, and a charter member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, formed in 1954, where he served many years as a firefighter, clerk, and treasurer.

He was the longest serving member of the Plymouth Congregational Church (a true Christian) where he held many offices over the years including choir, clerk, deacon, and treasurer. He was a justice of the peace and Charleston Town auditor for 61 years. He enjoyed dancing at the Red Wing Dance Hall (now Elks Club), where he met his wife. He enjoyed going snowmobiling, genealogy, and meeting people and finding out about their family connections. He had an excellent memory, his ability to recall past and present events was a true gift, and he had a special talent for meeting, greeting, and making friends. He loved being outside tending his properties, and working on his woodpile, He lived a full active life until a week before his unexpected illness and death.

He is survived by his daughter Grace Frizzell of East Charleston; his grandchildren Amy Sherlaw and her husband, Fred, Daniel Frizzell and his wife, Alicia, Jennifer Turgeon and her husband, Tom, David Colburn and his wife, Alma, Jamie Brochu and her husband, Jason, Sarah Colburn and her companion, Damon Jones, and Krista Hogge; his great-grandchildren Shania and Martina Turgeon, Sam, Evan, Elizabeth and Mason Sherlaw, Owen, Jack, and Abigail Frizzell, Caden Colburn, Sophie Brochu, Leo and Eli Colburn, and Solanna Hogge; his sisters: Gertrude Broome of St. Johnsbury, Sandra Porter and her husband, Robert, of Island Pond, and Audrey Frizzell and her husband, Robert, of East Charleston. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Diane Colburn of East Charleston; his dear friend Beverly Spaulding; his only remaining classmate Marion Porter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alta Colburn; his son Richard Colburn Jr.; his brother Elvin; his son-in-law Kenneth Frizzell Jr.; his brother-in-law Raymond Broome; and his sister-in-law Thelma Hartwell and her husband, Robert.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston with Dr. Fred Barker and Reverend William Cotte officiating. Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church at P.O. Box 42, East Charleston, Vermont 05833, or the Charleston Historical Society at P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lorraine P. Bowen

Lorraine P. Bowen, 77, of Derby died on October 3, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on November 8, 1941, in Burlington to Leopold and Dorothy (Besaw) Gladu.

Lorraine was a prep cook at the Eastside Restaurant for many years. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 Auxiliary. She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed going to casinos and playing cards.

She is survived by her children: Carlton Bowen Jr. and his girlfriend, Carol Pelletier, of Newport, Beverly Paglia and her husband, Jim, of Newport, and Gary Bowen and his girlfriend, Marianne Sokolowski, of New Jersey. She is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa Rivard and her husband, Marc, of Beebe, and Sarah Bowen of Melbourne, Florida; her great-grandchildren Emily and Kayla Rivard; and her brother Bernard Gladu and his wife, Rachel, of Lyndonville.

She was predeceased by her son Douglas Bowen in 1974; and her brother Francis Gladu.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Special Olympics at 16 Gregory Drive, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.