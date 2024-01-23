Obituaries 1.24.2024

Robert Morris Gosselin

Robert Morris Gosselin, age 85, died peacefully in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, on January 8, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 16, 1938, and was formally of Derby Line and Morgan, where he resided with his wife, Jean. They were married for 64 years.

He is survived by his wife Jean; his children: Parmela, Brent, Gregg, son-in-law Bruce, daughter in-law Sheila; his grandsons: Scott, and Derek, and his wife, Becca; and great-grandson Jake. Siblings Charles and his wife, Pat, Father Fernand, Lisette, and her husband, Jay, Michael and his wife, Wendy, and Linda and her husband, Bob.

Bob proudly served in the National Guard-Army Division from 1955-1966. He was a contractor building many homes and businesses; also a building trades instructor at NCUHS for 25 years. He and his students built 25 homes in the area. It gave him great pleasure to see many young men pursue their careers in building; many becoming independent business owners.

He loved sports of all kinds, working in his vegetable garden and yard, making home improvements; not only in his home but his children’s homes as well. He enjoyed taking long walks around Echo Lake looking out for wildlife such as birds, deer, bears and moose. He was an avid dancer; dancing the waltz, cha-cha, and fox trot. One of his favorite pastimes was going to his favorite restaurant; The Golden Corral.

He enjoyed his summer home on Lake Seymour for 45 years; traveling to Port Saint Lucie, Florida for the winter months for the last 23 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Colombe, and his infant son Randall Jay.

A family and friends memorial service (celebration of his life) will be held at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home at 950 Southeast Monterey Road Stuart, Florida 34994 on March 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception.

Colin H. Carter

Colin H. Carter, 75, of St. Albans, formerly of Irasburg, died on January 11, 2024, at the VA hospital in White River Junction. He was born on March 1, 1948, in Newport, to the late Harold and Julia (Judd) Carter.

He is survived by his two daughters: Christelle Plourde and Coralee Boardman, and Coralee’s husband, Namath Boardman; by seven grandchildren: Jasmine Keefer, Madison Keefer, Bryhannah Plourde, Kierra Plourde, William Keefer, Skylar Keefer and Anna Boardman; and by three great-grandchildren: Asher Sova, Emmett Sova and Nora Miller. He is also survived by his sister Velma Crowell and brother Alex Carter.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Sheila.

Mr. Carter is to be remembered as a valiant war veteran in the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer, E-7, through his service spanning from 1965 through 1978. He served on both the USS Wainwright and the USS America. He served proudly in the Vietnam War where he was awarded The Silver Star, The Purple Heart, and many other medals and ribbons. Upon his retirement from the military, his service to his fellow veterans never wavered. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He spent his free time working with these organizations along with the Society for Disabled American Veterans, the Tin Can Sailor’s Association and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Chief Petty Officer Carter was instrumental in the formulation of the Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sharon. This memorial is believed to be the first state sanctioned Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the country. Prior to his death he was presented a Quilt of Valor for his service and sacrifice.

Mr. Carter was an avid stamp and coin collector. He enjoyed the outdoors and raising beagles. He also found solace in writing poems.

The beloved Chief Petty Officer Carter will forever be missed, admired, cherished, and loved by his country, family and friends. He will never be forgotten.

“I’m not gone”

I’m not gone, just further away.

Our Spirits continue to touch,

In many unique and special ways.

I am the dew in the morning,

I am the voices of the birds hidden in the trees.

I am the prism of light when sunlight hits glass.

I am the breeze that lifts the butterfly.

I am the smell of freshly cut grass.

The light of the moon in the black of night.

I am the rhythm of the water falling in a cascade.

I am the snow covering the mountain peaks.

I am the colors in the rainbow which gently pass by —

I am the flicker of the trout swimming up stream.

I am the voices of the frogs in spring.

I am the honking of the geese who fly so high.

You see, I am still with you, only in a unique way.

So when you view a rainbow, or watch a butterfly,

Notice the scent of freshly mowed grass,

Hear water gently flowing,

View the moon at night，

Sight a deer sleek and shy.

Think of me, I’m your Dad and you see,

I am always close by.

~ Poem written by: Colin H. Carter – June 14, 1999

If family and friends wish to make a donation or contribution in Mr. Carter’s name, they may be made and given to the VFW Post 758, P.O. Box 802, St. Albans, Vermont 05478. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lionel L. Carbonneau

Lionel L. Carbonneau, 99, of Derby, died peacefully on January 11, 2024, in Bennington. He was born July 30, 1924, in Newport, to the late Francis and Beatrice (Carter) Carbonneau. On June 29, 1944, he married Elaine McKenzie who predeceased him on January 12, 1999. He passed away just one day prior to the twenty-fifth anniversary of her death.

“Cabby”, as he was known by many in the area, spent his whole life in Newport and Derby. He began his working life at H.P Hood Creamery. Later he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a carman (inspecting and repairing rail cars) for the Canadian Pacific Railroad in Newport. He also enjoyed a stint as the janitor at the West School. And for many years he was the proud owner and operator of Cabby’s Rug Cleaning. He was a parishioner at St. Edward Catholic Church in Derby, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Gibbons Council #2285.

Cabby was very creative musically, playing the concertina accordion and harmonica, often at the same time. At other times he would wish family and friends a happy birthday by singing to them over the phone. All his adult life he was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. As a child through adulthood, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, whether at home as pets, or out with him hunting rabbits. He was also a jack of all trades, but especially loved making small furniture for his family and friends.

In his later years whenever he went to town on errands, he enjoyed chatting with folks at each stop, and they were always happy to see him.

In the last phase of his life, he appreciated the kindness and concern extended to him by Lucy at North Country Primary Care, Kimberly of Northeast Kingdom Council of Aging, and Lori from Northeast Kingdom Homecare. He and his family were very thankful for all the attention and care provided by his nephew Lester Carbonneau and neighbors Dave and Lori Farina.

Lionel is survived by his children: Lionel D. Carbonneau and his wife, Carolyn, of Rutland, Massachusetts, Leonard Carbonneau of St. Johnsbury, James Carbonneau and his wife, Karen, of The Villages, Florida, and Geraldine Lefebvre and her husband, Ivan, of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Lawrence, Marc, Jeffrey, Frank, Theresa, Micah, Brian, Erik and Jon Carbonneau, Alison Breen, Jennifer Young, Jeremy, Jared and Joshua Lefebvre; and more than 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David Carbonneau and his wife, Lois, of Derby, as well as many nieces and nephews,

He was predeceased by his siblings: Francis Donald Carbonneau, Cecilia Probstein, Lorraine Patenaude, Robert, Harry and Winston Carbonneau, Evelina Favreau, and Helen Gehring.

A graveside service will be held in the late spring at Derby Center Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.