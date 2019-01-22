Obituaries 1.23.19

Yvon D. Daudelin

Yvon D. Daudelin, 64, of Newport died on January 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS, with his loving family by his side.

Yvon was born on October 14, 1954, in Roxton Falls, Quebec, to Fernand Daudelin and Marie Cordeau. He grew up in Holland. On October 19, 1974, he married the love of his life, Susan M. Geoffroy.

Since high school Yvon was a beloved employee of Built by Newport, where he worked for 46 years. He loved everything about his job and the people he worked with, and he was one of the lucky few, who truly loved going to work every day. Yvon held numerous positions at Built by Newport. His most recent job title was process improvement technician. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1974. He was perhaps best known for his smile and sense of humor. He was smiling and joking until the very end. Yvon’s most favorite place to be was outside, doing just about anything. He loved four-wheeling and motorcycles, gardening, wood-working, fishing, going to hunting camp, and just puttering around outside and being with his daughters and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Yvon, knew his beloved dog Willow. Willow was his constant companion and predeceased him by just a few short weeks. Yvon also had an incredibly special relationship with the Lefebvre family, who were much more like family than friends. Some or all of the Lefebvres participated in nearly all important events in Yvon’s life and have always been a constant source of love, friendship and support. The family would also like to acknowledge the nursing staff at Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse’s Association Hospice for their compassion and care. And a very special thank-you to Patrick Anderson, who was not only a compassionate caregiver, but a true friend to Yvon and his family.

Yvon is survived by his wife, Susan Daudelin, of Newport; twin daughters Amy Collins and her husband, John, of South Burlington and Amanda Wright of Monkton; grandchildren: Addison and Chase Wright, and Maeve and Liam Collins. He is also survived by his brother Denis Daudelin and his wife, Claudette, of Holland; his sister Nicole Belanger and her husband, Andre, of Pawling, New York, and his brother John Daudelin and his wife, Carol, of New Milford, Connecticut; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Yvon was predeceased by his parents and his nephew Marcel Belanger.

Friends may call on Friday, January 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rishford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport with the Reverend Yvon Royer and the Reverend Leo Bilodeau celebrating a Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orleans Essex VNA Hospice 46 Lakemont Road. Newport, Vermont 05855 or the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry Street Suite 438, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.

Marcel L. Fontaine

Marcel Leopold Fontaine, 66, of Walden died on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on December 8, 1952, in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Canada. He is the son of Fernand and Marguerite (Dodier) Fontaine. In 1959, his family moved to Vermont. He attended public school in Walden and Hardwick Academy.

On March 21, 1987, he married Sally Suzzette Fournier in Barton.

Following his education, he moved to Florida where he worked as a herdsman on a dairy farm for several years. He returned to Vermont and operated a dairy farm in Stannard, and logged for many years. Later, Marcel and his brother Marc started Fontaine Forestry and Millworks in East Montpelier, which they operated together until his health failed.

Marcel was a member of St. Norbert’s Church. He enjoyed western movies, country music, sports cars, spending the winter months in Florida, and time outdoors on his skidder.

He is survived by his mother, Marguerite Fontaine, of Barre Gardens; his loving wife, Sally Fontaine, of Walden; two sons: Shawn Fontaine and his wife, Felicia White, of Walden and Justin Fontaine and his girlfriend, Brittney Watt, of Hermon, Maine; siblings: Claude and Eileen Fontaine of Walden, Gillis and Lynette Fontaine of Hardwick, Marc Fontaine and Sharon Bissell of East Montpelier and Lise and John Kohsiels of West Palm Beach, Florida; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Fernand Fontaine, in 2009, and his brother Bruno Fontaine in 2013.

A Mass was celebrated at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Richard (Skip) E. Hastings

Richard (Skip) E. Hastings, 78, of Derby, died on January 4, 2019, in Newport with his wife and daughter Lori by his side and family members present.

Skip was born on June 28, 1940, in Derby, to Charles R. Hastings and Doris Rowell.

On September 23, 1961, he married Bessie Graves, who survives him.

He is survived by his children: Lisa Hastings and her companion, David Whitcomb, Lori Hastings and her companion, George Carton, and his sister B. Elaine Hill; his grandchildren: Amanda Hastings, Shaun Hastings, and Chelsea Tetreault, and Ashley Green and her companion, Joshua Clad. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Bentley Cartee, Adalynn Hastings, Aniyah Clad, Raylynn Hastings, Heather Tetreault; by many nieces and nephews; as well as his close friends Steve, Scotty and Bill.

Skip did a lot of different jobs in his life. Starting in his early years he delivered Millbrook bread. After that, he started delivering propane gas. He sold that company to start Skip’s Rubbish Removal. He then sold his rubbish business to start B and S Variety Store that was located beside the United Church of Derby. He moved that business to the Nelson Hill Road, and he turned the business in to the first dented can store in Derby. He sold the dented can store to purchase Fireside Campground were he started the Dollar Plus store. He sold the campground and dollar store to retire with his wife, Bessie.

Skip was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence (Peanut) Hastings and Harry Hastings; and his sisters Eda Jane Lyons and Marjorie Betty Flinn.

There will be a graveside service at the Derby Center Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 in his name.

Helen Hildebrandt

Helen Hildebrandt died on January 4, 2019, in Topsham, Maine.

Helen was the only child of Clara (Plettner) Motsinger and Forest Motsinger. She was born on November 6, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1944 and then attended the University of Cincinnati, where she earned her degree in business administration in 1949. While there she met Lieutenant James Hildebrandt and they married the day after she graduated. She spent the next 28 years as an Air Force wife.

Their first tour was in Alaska where they had their son Roger. Then they spent time at Purdue University and Annapolis, Maryland, before going to Dayton, Ohio, where their daughter Karen was born. Then on to Montgomery, Alabama, followed by the first tour in Washington, D.C. After a short time in Newport, Rhode Island, they returned to D.C. for a few years. Then back to Dayton for their last tour in the Air Force. Helen led an active life as an Air Force wife.

She was a longtime Red Cross volunteer and took advantage of other volunteer activities as they moved around the country. Helen supported Jim in his successful career as an Air Force officer and, most importantly, was the main force in raising a wonderful family.

After the Air Force, Helen and Jim retired to Willoughby Lake in Westmore where she entertained neighbors and traveled all over the world. In 1988 they moved to Maine.

Helen’s true love was singing, which she did through school and at all the bases where she was stationed with Jim. In Maine she joined First Parish Church and spent 25 years singing in that wonderful choir.

Helen is survived by her daughter Karen Mailey and her son-in-law Tom Mailey, their son Kyle of Gloucester, Massachusetts, their son Roger and daughter-in-law, Heidi, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, their son Scott and his wife, Melanie, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Dale Charles Hittle

Dale Charles Hittle, 71, died suddenly at his home in Wheelock in the early hours of December 25, 2018.

He came into this world in the last hour of April 3, 1947. He was the first child of Leo and Elizabeth Hittle.

Dale was a strong, independent, and quiet person though he let no grass grow under his feet. He collected recyclables before it was fashionable — scrap metal, paper and bottles. Looking for a more reliable income, he had an early morning paper route delivering The Milwaukee Journal. When the paper’s printers went on an extended strike he got a job setting bowling pins. This was in a time when pins were close to four pounds each. This was all before he was 15 years old.

From attending Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee, he joined the Marines in 1964. He served for six years being stationed in Vietnam.

Upon return he graduated from the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee. Then he went on to gain a master’s of business administration degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

From this point on, Dale was in full sail mode. He purchased a home in Medford, Massachusetts, and had fun exercising his first dog, Sasha. He was introduced to the Middlesex Fells Reservation just a short walk from home. He was an active member of the Friends of The Fells, a citizen’s group active in the conservation of that 2,200 acres and its many bodies of water therein.

His interest in conservation led to converting his second home to the power of solar panels and promoting other’s businesses and private homes to do the same.

During the early years in Massachusetts a lodge in Cabot won his heart for the Northeast Kingdom. The lodge became a long weekend haunt, which led to moving here to be a resident of Vermont in the 1980s.

Shortly after the move, when it was clear that being in the Northeast Kingdom was going to be all and more than was experienced as a vacationer, Dale threw himself into helping others to find the “right” place for themselves. His enthusiasm for his work was represented by his license plate “Create.” Through his years in real estate sales he felt he helped others to create their dreams here. This occupation provided the opportunity to meet many people who had similar interests outside of real estate, which he enjoyed.

He felt fortunate to have many people in his life who were younger and older; male and female; small business and larger; academic and hands on; to fill his life with good conversation, information, help, and friendship.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; his sisters and brother: Sheila and her husband, Tom, West, Lee and her husband, Rick, Reynolds, Tom Hittle, and Darlene and her husband, Duane, Grandbois.

Due to the weather conditions in the Northeast Kingdom and Dale’s family in southern states wishing to attend, a memorial service is being planned for late March or early April. The date will be announced at a future date in the Chronicle and the Hardwick Gazette.

Donald R. Kelley

Donald R. Kelley, 89, died at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport on Monday, January 14, 2019.

He was born at home in Sheffield on July 12, 1929. He was the son of John Kelley and Bernice (Kelley) Fox and had one sister, Kathleen (Kaye) Heath, who predeceased him in 1977.

Don attended schools in Derby and was appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where he was a crew member of the “Eagle” tall ship. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War, as an instructor on the installation of the distinct early warning (radar) line in Alaska, installed to prevent attacks from Russia. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Purdue University, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor of Science degree in engineering. This started a tradition of boilermakers, with his oldest son and grandson, also graduating from Purdue. He was so proud of receiving his lettered sweater in cross-country, and he wore this and other Purdue attire during his life.

After graduation, Don was a social studies teacher and basketball and ski coach at Derby Academy. He was also a ski instructor at Jay Peak during this time. In 1960, he began his career in data processing for Ethan Allen in Orleans. His responsibilities were to implement the first computer system for Ethan Allen, which required him to travel to various plants throughout the country, as well as the corporate offices in Danbury, Connecticut. He retired after 35 years, and then began selling real estate at the Century 21 real estate office in Newport, that he and his son and daughter-in-law, John and Cindy Kelley, co-owned.

He loved to travel, play golf (Mr. five iron), fish, and boat. Some of his favorite memories were the trips on his “Woodie” Chris-Craft boat with his buddies on Lake Memphremagog. He loved to go on cruises and travel long distances to experience the great sites of our country.

Don and his wife, Terry, had two homes. They lived in Orleans during the warm months and returned to their winter home, in Palm Coast, Florida, during the cold months.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Theresa (Santaw) Kelley. He leaves behind his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Deanna Kelley, of Hollis, New Hampshire; daughter and son-in-law Melinda and Russell Smith of Nashville, Tennassee; and a son and daughter-in-law John and Cindy Kelley, of Palm Coast, Florida. Also surviving are his six grandchildren: Ryan Kelley of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Erin (Kelley) Stewart of North Andover, Massachusettes, Michael and Kathryn Stephanides of Nashville, Tennessee, and Elizabeth (Kelley) Allen and Allison Kelley of Palm Coast, Florida. He had five great-granddaughters (his princesses): Paige, Charlotte, and Whitney Kelley of Hoffman Estates, and Lauren and Allison Stewart of North Andover.

There will be no calling hours. A spring service will be held at the Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orleans Ambulance Unit, 4394 Barton/Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Dawson J. Lyon Sr.

Dawson J. Lyon Sr., 74, of Brattleboro died peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2019 in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on March 16, 1944 in Island Pond to the late Arthur and Eva (Elliott) Lyon.

Dawson’s career began in 1968, in contracting roles helping build what would eventually become the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant. In 1977, he became an employee of Vermont Yankee and eventually retired from the plant in 2007. He had many cherished memories with his Vermont Yankee family. During that time, he met and fell in love with Sylvia Powell, who survives him. They married on June 24, 1978.

He was a Vietnam veteran of the Air Force Military Police. Dawson enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his friends and family. He loved to be at his camp in Island Pond, especially with his favorite hunting beagle Tiger. Dawson was a 32nd degree Mason of the Brattleboro Masonic Lodge and a member of the Valley of Southern Vermont Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Cairo Shriners of Rutland snowmobile unit as well as a member of the Brattleboro Elks Lodge.

Dawson is survived by his sons Dawson Lyon Jr. of Brattleboro and Shane Lyon of Canada; by his daughters Tiffany Fifer and her husband, Jeremy, of San Diego, California, and Alaina Lyon of South Deerfield, Massachusetts. He is also survived by two step-grandchildren; as well as his sisters Sharon Crowe and her husband, Bradley, of Newport and Marlene Dawson and her husband, Richard, of Caanan; as well as a large extended family.

He was predeceased by his brothers William and Duane Lyon; and sisters Lorraine Dubois and Patricia Osborne.

Always ready to help others and share a great story, Dawson was a legendary friend and neighbor, and will be sorely missed.

A funeral service is planned for July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond, with a reception to follow. An internment service will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Visit https://lovetotherescue.org/ and direct the gift to SHC-Springfield or mail gifts directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield at 516 Carew Street, Springfield, Massachusettes 01104.

Francis W. Nye

“What a life I had!” declared Francis (Frank) W. Nye, Major General, U.S. Air Force, Retired who died at the age of 100 on January 13, 2019.

Francis was born on a farm in Barton to Percy Hildreth Nye and Clara Elizabeth “Bessie” Murphy Nye on June 29, l918.

He attended Barton Academy from first grade through high school. Francis was very active with several farming projects with the Future Farmers of America. In the fall of 1935, during his senior year in high school, he received the American farmer degree in Kansas City, Missouri. He was forever indebted to Cedric Pierce, the Barton Academy principal, who urged him to go the University of Vermont. Francis majored in vocational agriculture with plans for a teaching career. He graduated in June 1941, then enlisted in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet in July 1941. After 31 years of distinguished service, he retired in February 1972. Francis’ decorations include the Air Force distinguished service medal, legion of merit, distinguished flying cross, and air medal.

He is a distinguished alumni of the University of Vermont. He was an honorary member of the Albuquerque Rotary Club since l972. He was an active member of the Albuquerque Country Club since l969 and is a past club president. He belonged to several senior golf groups and enjoyed golfing throughout the United States and in many foreign countries.

He was very proud of his oldest daughter, Cynthia Jane Nye, a champion swimmer, bowler, and bocce player who was the 1989 special Olympian of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Francis was a supporter of Association for Retarded Citizens of the United States since its inception in 1957, and supported Association for Retarded Citizens of Albuquerque, for decades. He served as the Executive Director of Cynthia’s group home, Casa, Inc. for many years. Cynthia passed away in 2016. Francis said, “Cindy was the joy of our lives!”

Francis is also predeceased by his three wives: Patricia Price Nye (“the love of my life”), Maureen Gilmore Nye (“a lovely, lovely woman”), Nina Van Ausdal Nye (“a real pistol, a whole lot of fun!”); and his only sibling, younger brother William Percy (Bill) Nye; and stepson John Gilmore.

He is survived by his daughters, Patricia S. Nye, MD, Norma, and Janet M. Olson and Ronald; three grandchildren: David Nye Olson and Suzanne, Daniel Patrick Olson and Jennifer, and Patricia S. Bredehoft and Jason; and six great-grandchildren: Anders and Ellis Olson, Corban and Joshua Olson, and Anna and Matthew Bredehoft. He is also survived by his cousin Betty Murphy; his nephew Terry Nye and Rita; the extended families of Maureen Gilmore Nye and Nina Van Ausdal Nye; and other extended family members as well as many friends and admirers.

The Nye family would like to express their deep gratitude to the amazing staff members of Ambercare Hospice and Montebello Independent and Assisted Living.

A Catholic Prayer Service will be celebrated by Father Charles Dougherty on Monday, January 21, at 10 a.m. at FRENCH – Lomas, 10500 Lomas Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87112. Followed by interment with full military honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501 at 2:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in honor of Francis Nye, to Special Olympics New Mexico, 6600 Palomas Avenue Northeast #207, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109.

Virginia (Ginger) Swift Pierce

It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Virginia (Ginger) Swift Pierce, 91, on December 18, 2018, at her home in Orleans.

She was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Ginger was born on April 23, 1927, in Hartford, Connecticut. She was the eldest daughter of George Swift and Beatrice Darling Swift. She spent her younger years in West Hartford and on the beach in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. She attended college at St. Lawrence University, graduating in 1948. There she met her future husband, Hugh S. Pierce, of Newport, and they were wed on September 11, 1948. They moved to Orleans in 1963 with their four children and became longstanding members of the local community.

Ginger was a local Title I reading teacher for 12 years where she left a lasting impression on students and staff. She was a member of the Orleans Federated Church, a trustee of the Jones Memorial Library, and a director on the Orleans Country Club Board. Ginger was also a member and past president of the Orleans Women’s Society, Book and Thimble Club, and Four Seasons Garden Club.

She especially enjoyed many sports, including golf, swimming, skiing (downhill, cross-country and water), fishing, snowshoeing, and watching golf, football and hockey on TV with her husband. She was a past secretary of the Jay Peak Ski Club and volunteered many hours on the mountain in support of youth racing. She enjoyed her last runs down Jay Peak at age 81. Her children and grandchildren were fortunate to have had her support in their endeavors as she was a talented athlete, teacher, and cheerleader. Her family and friends treasure the many special activities they shared together.

Ginger also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, cooking, writing poems, and she prided herself on being a good steward of our environment. Her family and friends enjoyed her flower arrangements as well as her baked goods and delicious meals. She eagerly passed along her love of sports, community involvement, special recipes, and genuine caring for all she met.

Ginger is survived by her children: Carol Boucher of Derby, Jane Horton and her husband, Bob, of Orleans, Beverly Gage and her husband, Peter, of Orleans, and Jeffrey Pierce and his wife, Sally, of Newport; by four granddaughters: Meghan (Boucher) Wilson and her husband, Winn, of Essex, Emily (Boucher) Nagengast and her husband, Dave, of Reno, Navada, Dr. Jessica Gage and her husband, Michael Day, of Nantucket, Massachusettes, Molly (Gage) Heyward and her husband, A.C., of John’s Island, South Carolina; and one step grand-daughter, Bria Horton of Newport. She also leaves six great-grandchildren: Ben, Wyatt, Cole, Zoli, Lennon, and Finley; a brother, Glen Swift, of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Betty Nanartonis, of Northhampton, Massachusettes; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Ginger was especially fortunate for the support and caring of two very special in-home caregivers, Tonya and Cathy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh S. Pierce; a grandson, Nicholas Gage; her sister Jean Oberg; and several other extended family members.

She was a social butterfly and touched many lives. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held in July 2019 at the convenience of the family.

For those wishing to make a donation in Ginger’s memory, the family suggests the Orleans Country Club Equipment Fund, in care of: Josh Olney, P.O. Box 8, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Orry A. Selby

Orry A. Selby, 82, of Underhill, died unexpectedly at his home on January 2, 2019.

He was born in Holland to Dalton and Ilva (Burroughs) Selby on February 8,1936.

Orry was a man of many talents and interests, including silversmithing, leathermaking, hunting, reading, painting, and drawing, to name a few.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. He had an active Masonic career. He was a member and past master of the McDonough Lodge #26, now known as the Mount Mansfield Lodge #26, in Jericho, for 52 years. He was a past member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington and a Shriner with Mount Sinai Shriners #3. He was also an active member of the Civil Air Patrol for many years.

He leaves his daughter Lisa and her husband, Scott Gokey, of Essex Junction; and his son David Selby; grandchildren Amy Barup and her family of Florida, Rusty Belanus and his daughter of Middlebury, Nicole Belanus and her family of Burlington, Stacey Payne and her family of Virginia, Darren Gokey and his family of South Burlington; sister-in-law Sherry and her husband, Uvaldo Rangel, of California and their family; brother-in-law James Leavens and his husband, Eric, of Arizona; and brother-in-law William Leavens and his partner, Gloria, of Derby; and his mother-in-law, Doris Leavens, of Newport. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, June, of 59 years in October of 2018.

Special thanks to all the people involved in helping Dad and Mom over the past years when they needed it, especially their neighbors.

Per Orry’s request, a graveside service will be held at a later date for himself and his wife, June.

Memorial contributions in Orry’s memory can be made to the Essex Rescue, Inc., 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452.