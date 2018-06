Logan Chaput, Newport Center, 2018 graduate from North Country Union High School, and Celeste Piette, Irasburg, 2018 graduate from Lake Region Union High School, were the recipients of the MAC Scholarship. Logan will be matriculating to Ithaca College with a major in music education and voice. Celeste will matriculate to the University of Vermont with a major in theatre and communications. –– photo courtesy of the MAC Center for the Arts