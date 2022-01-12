Holland school still serves its community

by Sylvia C. Dodge

HOLLAND — A new vibrancy has recently been growing in Holland. Out of the ashes of a very difficult decision residents made to close their elementary school at the end of the 2018-’19 academic year, its building has been given new life as a community center, and it soon will be the home of a heated indoor walking trail.

In response to a 2015 law best known as Act 46, designed by the Vermont Legislature to encourage the consolidation of school districts, the people of Holland made a choice that would change things forever. Instead of being forced to merge with Derby to educate their children, they instead decided to close their school.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)