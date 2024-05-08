Newport’s Charlee Royer is Miss Vermont’s Teen

by Kenzie Strange

NEWPORT — The city has a new claim to fame and a new state titleholder in its ranks: North Country Union High School sophomore Charlee Royer recently won Miss Vermont’s Teen in the Vermont Miss America pageant. Charlee, who was interviewed by the Chronicle in January, replaces Ginger Ragaishis as the state’s teen titleholder. She will go on to compete for the national Miss Teen title early next year.

“I felt really confident in myself because I know that I prepped so much,” Charlee said of her win. “I’d done so much work on the side to really make sure that I was ready and to feel the most prepared that I could….

