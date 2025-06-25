Ceremony marks preservation of the Shattuck Hill view

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — The Northeast Kingdom is known for its pristine natural beauty. The dramatic landscape offers viewers striking mountains that roll on, one over another, and crystal lakes that shine in the sun. Shattuck Hill Road boasts such a view, one that many benefactors found worthy of long-term safekeeping. After two years of fundraising and working with the select board to purchase the best view in the Kingdom, those involved marked the completion of the grand task with a ribbon cutting.

Many locals and tourists head up the hill to take a look northwest, gazing into Canada across Lake Memphremagog. They’ve done so for years, pulling off into a narrow stretch of dirt to marvel for a moment and snap a picture. For that reason, Doug and Vivian Spates decided to work to help keep the hill free of development. Doug Spates was the first to speak ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday.

“It was exactly two years ago today that we signed the purchase agreement and started fundraising efforts,” he said. Mr. Spates said he discovered he lives in an extremely generous …

