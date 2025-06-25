In Island Pond, Michael Strait sees a brighter Brighton future

by Gabrielle Gervais

BRIGHTON — From interim to official, Michael Strait has taken on the role of Brighton Town Manager — and he’s more than just filling a vacancy. In conversation with the Chronicle Friday, Mr. Strait explained what his role entails, and why his hybrid work model is nothing to worry about when it comes to getting what’s important to the town, handled.

Following the resignation of Noah Bond in January, the search for a new town manager came up dry. Mr. Bond served for a couple of years with the town getting mixed reviews. Before then, it had been decades since Island Pond last saw a manager.

Although not a resident of Island Pond any longer, Mr. Strait is no stranger to working with the town, and …

