Farmers markets appeal non-essential designation

Farmers took a hit March 24 when Governor Scott declared farmers markets non-essential services and ordered them to close at least until the end of April. The announcement came not long after farmers began adjusting to revenue lost as a result of statewide restaurant closures.

Farmers, eaters, and nonprofits are now banding together to present safety plans to regulators and demand farmers markets be declared essential services in an effort to keep them open.

