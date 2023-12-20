Falcon girls start basketball title defense

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — It can be hard being the best; a lesson that North Country Union High School’s Falcons started learning Friday night. After walking away as Division II champions last season, the girls of North Country returned to the court intending to defend their title. In the first game of the season, the Bellows Falls Union High School Comets showed up hoping to make the champs start difficult. If there’s a target on North Country’s back then Bellows Falls was the first to take a shot, making the game a gripping and furious matchup.

From the tipoff to the final buzzer, each team upped the ante at every turn. In the opening moments when most games see the sides assessing the situation, the Falcons were swift to go on the offensive. Within the first minute, the Falcons had points on the board thanks to senior guard Maya Auger.

Seeing that the Falcons weren’t fooling around, the Comets added some aggression to their game and stiffened their defense….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)