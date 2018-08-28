Community gathering in downtown Newport

A community gathering will be held In downtown Newport on Sunday, August 30, at 3 p.m., starting at Northeast Kingdom Learning Services (NEKLS) for a meeting about bringing Big Brothers Big Sisters to Orleans and northern Essex counties. Then participants will head over to the United Church for a barbecue and tours of the Journey to Recovery Center. The day will end with a community conversation hosted by the Newport Police Department regarding the opioid crisis.

For more information contact [email protected]. –– submitted by Sunny Naughton.