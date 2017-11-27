Christmas luncheon in Greensboro on December 2

The holidays are a time for cherished traditions and festive occasions, one of which is the annual ladies’ Christmas luncheon, which will take place Saturday, December 2, at noon, at the Greensboro Country Club. This event, hosted by the ladies of the church, is an opportunity for women from the entire area (Greensboro, Greensboro Bend, Hardwick, East Hardwick, Craftsbury, etc.) to join together in fellowship and good cheer. People are invited to enjoy a delicious lunch, some holiday entertainment, and a selection of Christmas carols. Those attending are encouraged to bring a friend or invite a newcomer. — from the Greensboro United Church of Christ.