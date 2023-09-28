Brownington Harvest Fest

First ever Brownignton Harvest Fest to be held this Saturday, September 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.!

Free admission and fun for the whole family! There will be kids activities and games with prizes, a petting zoo, face painting, a cider press demonstration with samples, and wagon rides.

There will also be local vendors and food set up by Hobo’s Cafe and The Kingdom Eatery available to purchase! Live Music will be there featuring Hogeye Men and Lil’ Deb and Big Wind!

And more…

This event will be held RAIN OR SHINE behind the Evansville Trading Post!