Hunting lottery for Bluffside Farm

The lottery for the 2023 archery hunting season at Bluffside Farm is open. Applications are due September 22.

As in years past, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) will host archery deer hunting at Bluffside, by permission only. All hunting will be archery-only because of the Newport City ordinance banning firearms.

This year, archery deer hunting will be allowed during three periods: October 14 to November 10, November 11 to November 26, and November 27 to December 15. These will be the only dates during which hunting will be permitted, and all rules will apply.

Bluffside Farm has become a popular area for walking and will continue to be open to pedestrians during hunting season. VLT requires that all hunters carry written permission and hunt only in the designated portions of the property, away from neighboring houses.

Visitors should be mindful that hunters may be present during the designated periods and wear proper safety attire; VLT will also post reminders at the property.

Bluffside Farm is located at 171 Scott Farm Road in Newport. The Vermont Land Trust purchased the farm in 2015 and opened it to the public. In addition to hunting, the land is available for walking, skiing, outdoor education, and community gardening.

A multi-use recreation path on Bluffside Farm was built and opened in 2021, adding to the existing trails the community has enjoyed for years.

More information and the lottery application are available at vlt.org/hunt, or call (802) 745-6303 with questions. — from the Vermont Land Trust.