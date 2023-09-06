Runners compete against Jay Peak

by Matthew Wilson

JAY – Climbing a mountain is hard. Running up one must be harder, but that didn’t stop the hundreds of racers who came to Jay Peak Resort over the weekend. The twelfth annual Jay Peak Trail Running Festival saw runners from all over trekking up the slopes. With races for novice runners as well as some hardcore courses, there was something for every kind of runner at the event.

