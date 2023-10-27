Autopsies confirm identities of two victims found shot to death in Eden as missing MA men

EDEN, Vermont (Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023) — Autopsies performed Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington have confirmed that the bodies found Wednesday in Eden are those of missing Massachusetts residents Jahim Solomon, (pictured left), and Eric White, (pictured right).

The medical examiner determined that the cause of death for Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide. The cause of death for White, 21, of Chicopee was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police continues to pursue leads and develop information regarding this case. Tips from the public remain an important component of this investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue providing updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023***

During the ongoing search for two missing men from Massachusetts, investigators have located two bodies in a rural area in northeastern Vermont.

The discovery of the bodies occurred as police followed up on information that detectives developed while searching for Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee. Official determination of their identities will come from the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, which also will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of the deaths. The circumstances of the disappearance of Solomon and White are suspicious. The Vermont State Police is treating the discovery of the bodies as a homicide investigation.

The Vermont State Police has made no arrests connected to this investigation but has identified several persons of interest and possible suspects. Detectives believe this was an isolated event.

Police located the bodies along the Albany-Eden Road on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Tuesday afternoon, a game warden with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife located evidence that appeared suspicious several dozen feet off the road in the town of Eden. The Vermont State Police Field Force Division secured the scene overnight. Wednesday morning, investigators examined the location and discovered the remains of one individual. In continuing searches Wednesday afternoon, VSP detectives located a second body about a mile north of where the first body was found.

The Vermont State Police, including the Crime Scene Search Team, is processing the locations where the bodies were discovered. This investigation involves detectives from the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, along with VSP’s Victim Services Unit. The Morristown Police Department, the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are providing assistance with the investigation.

This past weekend, VSP executed a search warrant related to the missing persons case at a residence in the town of Albany. The state police’s Search and Rescue Team, along with New England K-9 Search and Rescue, assisted in carrying out the warrant.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are currently available. VSP will continue to share additional information as the case unfolds.

***Initial news release, 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving two men from Massachusetts who were last known to have been in northern Vermont.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee were reported missing to police in Vermont on Oct. 15, 2023. In separate reports to the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont State Police, relatives of the men said they had been traveling together, had not been touch with their families for several days, and the relatives were unable to reach them. The families reported that Solomon and White had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe. These disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White.

Solomon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF. White is described as 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solomon and White is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Individuals may also leave anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.