6.12.2024 Obituaries & Committals

Anne Courtney Plaskonos

Anne Courtney Plaskonos, 95, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Shillington, Pennsylvania. She was the widow of Michael Plaskonos.

Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, to the late Percy R. and Blanche M. (Cusson) Courtney, Anne graduated from Shillington High School in 1946 and from Pennsylvania State University in 1950. She and Michael married on May 26, 1956, before settling in Grove City, Ohio, where she began her lifelong career as a first-grade teacher.

Mrs. Plaskonos’s first teaching position was at Scioto Elementary School in Pickaway County, Ohio, where she taught for five years before moving to Richard Avenue Elementary School in Grove City, Ohio, where she taught first grade for 26 years, retiring for the first time in 1987. Mike and Anne then moved to their summer home on Lake Salem in Derby in 1987, and shortly after Anne returned to teaching at Brighton Elementary School in Island Pond. Mrs. Plaskonos retired again in 1997 after ten years at Brighton and began spending winters in Shillington. For over a decade, she worked as a substitute teacher at LaSalle Academy in Shillington where her grandchildren were students.

Anne was a member of St. Benedict Labre Catholic Church of West Charleston and St. John Baptist de la Salle of Shillington.

Left to treasure her memory are her children: Marti Spezialetti and her husband, Bob, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, and Eric Plaskonos and his wife, Jennifer, of Washington Depot, Connecticut; and her grandchildren: Matthew Spezialetti and his wife, Carolyn, Benjamin Spezialetti, Bryn Spezialetti, Blanche Plaskonos, and Henri Plaskonos.

In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 2010, and her brother John R. Courtney, of Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1998.

Contributions in Anne’s memory may be offered to LaSalle Academy, 440 Holland Street, Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607, or Dailey Memorial Library, 101 Junior High Drive, Derby, Vermont 05829.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, June 7, at St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church in Shillington. A visitation was held at the church. Burial will be held privately in the family plot at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery of Lyndonville.

Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Raymond P. Onidi Jr.

Raymond P. Onidi Jr., 55, of Derby, died suddenly on May 31, 2024, at his home. He was born on May 26, 1969, in Derby, Connecticut, to the late Raymond Sr. and Janet (Bennett) Onidi.

Ray most recently worked as a bellman at Jay Peak Resort, a job which he loved because it allowed him to socialize with different people. He was in love with Vermont and finally

decided to move here in 2014. He enjoyed using his metal detector hunting for historical coins and treasures, fishing, watching movies, and listening to music — especially artists such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. He treasured many childhood memories, camping with his family and friends at the Lone Oak Campsites in Canaan, Connecticut. He had a strong faith in God, always made people laugh, and was the life of every party. Ray’s parents were well known in Shelton, Connecticut, for their love and compassion towards children, having had over 50 foster children, including his best friend and brother Kenneth Blodgett, his wife, Sonja, and their daughter Martina of Lowell.

He is also survived by his children: Dillon Onidi of San Diego, California, and Amber Onidi of Lake Elsinore, California; his wife, Heather Alston, and her daughters: Kierra and Caelyn Miskimen of Jay; as well as his siblings Michelle and her husband, Robert, Aaron and his wife, Danielle, Daryl and his wife, Michelle, Jimmy, Kimberly, Deanna, Maranda, and Janice. He also leaves behind other loving family members including cousin David Abbott, Helena Case, uncle Norman Bouchard, uncle Bill Cooke, uncle Eddy Downs, aunt Cindy Beauchmin, and countless other family members and friends in which he has crossed paths on life’s journey.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, aunt June, uncle Dave, and cousin Christine Renee.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth Mary (Davignon) Denning

Elizabeth Mary (Davignon) Denning, 97, of Morgan, died peacefully with her family on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Born August 12, 1926, in Albany, the daughter of Leo Davignon and Nellie (Pudvah) Davignon, she grew up in Albany and Brownington, graduated from Orleans High School (class of 1943) and Lyndon Teachers College, and received her M.A. from New York University. She was a schoolteacher in Orleans County and then in Riverhead, New York. She married Joseph Harry Denning at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans on March 19, 1953. After they moved to Hurleyville, New York, where she was an elementary school teacher in the Fallsburg district for thirty years; though she taught all levels, her favorite was second grade, teaching children to read.

In 1986, she retired with Joe to the home they built on the shores of Seymour Lake, where she was active in the Circle of Friends and the garden club. Joe died in 2013.

She is survived by her three children: Michael of Guilford, Connecticut, Karen Rosenlund of Keystone Heights, Florida, and Cecilia of Sicklerville, New Jersey; three grandchildren: Nicholas Carby-Denning of Wayne, Pennsylvania, Brandon Marsden, of Goshen, New York, and Brittany Fontana of Micanopy, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Theodore and Benjamin of Goshen, and Chloe and Marcus of Wayne.

She was very close to her brothers and sisters who gathered over the years at the Davignon homestead in Brownington, at the summer camps on Seymour and Lake Parker, and in Florida; Raymond, Ralph, and Reverend Charles Davignon pre-deceased her. She is survived by her brothers: Francis Davignon of Brownington, Ernest Davignon of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and her sisters: Rita Hogan of Northfield, Massachusetts, Anita Cook of Morgan, and Kathleen Duffey of Northfield. “Aunt Elizabeth” is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, on June 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. The funeral will be held on June 14 at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans at 11 a.m. with the burial following at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Michaud Memorial Manor Fund at Vermont Catholic Community Foundation https://vtcatholicfoundation.org/charity-funds. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Burial Notice

Maurice Beauregard

A funeral for Maurice Beauregard will be held Friday, June 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby, with Roger Charbonneau officiating. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at LeBelvedere Restaurant in Newport.

COMMITTALS

Betty Curtis

A graveside service for Betty Curtis will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Derby Center Cemetery, with Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Marcelle Gosselin

Committal services for Marcelle Gosselin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Newport Center Cemetery.

Dean Joseph Bergeron

Funeral services for Dean J. Bergeron will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, followed by a burial service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Newport, with Father James Butts officiating. Family and friends are invited to come and share memories. A celebration of life gathering and luncheon will follow at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport.

Richard “Richie” Choquette

Richard Choquette’s celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the North Troy Legion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy. Please come help his sons celebrate their father on Father’s Day weekend. All are welcome to have a good time and remember Richie Choquette. Please spread the word.