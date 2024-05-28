5.29.2024 Obituaries & Committals

Jeanne D’arc Rondeau

Jeanne D’arc Rondeau died and went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2024. She was born in June 1925 to Onesime Bolduc and Beatrice Boulet, one of 15 children.

Jeanne was a homemaker and so much more. Jeanne had many talents. She always had big gardens, raised and sold blueberries and was a whiz at sewing. She also loved working in her flower gardens. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in North Troy.

She is survived by her children: Jerome (Darlene) Rondeau of Belleview, Florida; Sister Beatrice of Mont Tremblant, Canada; and Suzanne (Cecil) Bradley of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren: Jeremy Rondeau and his wife, Jessica, of Troy, and Kristina Lestina and her husband, John, of Canal Winchester, Ohio; great-grandchildren: Levi and Gavin Rondeau of Troy and Juniper, Jasper, and soon-to-be-born baby Lestina of Canal Winchester.

Also surviving are her sisters: Marie, Louise, Madeline,Denise, Lucy, Emma, and Monique; and brothers Richard and Pierre.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Paul Rondeau, son Jean Rondeau, brothers, Lucien and Maurice, and sisters: Sister Louise, Georgette, and Cecilia.

She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by her family.

Heather Thayer Myers

January 25, 1949 — May 19, 2024

Oh and let me tell you that I love you

And I think about you all the time

Caledonia you’re calling me and now I’m going home

Heather T. Myers (née Thayer), beloved wife, mother, “Nanny” and friend, died on the morning of May 19, 2024, at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport. Though now gone, Heather built a legacy of strength and unconditional love that continues to guide and nourish those she left behind.

Born to George Thayer and his wife, Susan (née Mitchell), in Fitch Bay, Quebec, Heather moved to Newport in her early teens, graduating from Newport High School in 1967. It was there that she met, and later married, the love of her life David R. Myers. Apart from a few years spent in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as David attended trade school, Heather and David spent the next 57 years together building a home and raising a family in Newport.

Though family was ever first and foremost in Heather’s life, she shared her deep caring and empathy with her community as a 911 dispatcher for, first, the city of Newport, and then for 25 years, the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Her calming voice and precise directions helped countless thousands navigate through difficult times and tragic moments. Recognizing the toll that this work took on others, once her children were grown, she insisted on taking the shifts of co-workers so that they could spend those precious holiday moments with their families.

Holidays were most assuredly Heather’s favorite times of the year. Each holiday was a full-on production. To Heather, holidays became the chance to bring her entire family home. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she would spend many weeks leading up to it filling her home with baked goods. The variety was often so great that everyone could have their favorite treat with plenty of variety to spare.

For a great many years, a new holiday was born whereby her mother, Susan’s, brother John Mitchell, and his wife Mae, (née Flemming), would travel across the Atlantic from their home in Blackburn, Scotland, to visit for a few weeks every summer. This semi-annual reunion was especially important to Heather as it brought together her own family while reinforcing her familial ties to Scotland.

Heather was an avid square dancer and traveler. She and David spent many years dancing with the North Country Swingers square dancing club. She also loved to travel and enjoyed traveling by cruise ship in particular. Some of her favorite trips were spent in the company of her children and grandchildren visiting exotic islands. Many weekends would see she and David fishing the waters of Lake Memphremagog or trolling the waters of other lakes around the Northeast Kingdom.

Throughout her life, Heather battled numerous health complications. Her indominable Caledonian spirit allowed her to fight through, buoyed by the love of her family and resolute that she would enjoy all that life had to give her. Hers was a fighting spirit rooted in the knowledge that she was the bedrock of her family. As matriarch of her clan, she dispensed wisdom, aid, and kindness in equal measure. Hers was an all-encompassing love that never failed to touch anyone she brought under her wing. Within her circle it was impossible not to feel safe, protected and loved.

Heather was predeceased by her mother Susan and father George, her younger brother Charles and her beloved aunt and uncle Mae and John.

She is survived by her husband, David R., of Newport, her children: David C. and his wife Casey (née Rodondi) of Island Pond, Rae and her husband, Randy Lewis, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Matthew and his wife, Heidi (née Perkins), of Orleans, and Bethany and her husband, Richard Creaser, of Derby Line and her sisters: Helen Robillard and her husband, Denis, of Derby Line and Kate (Kathy) Harty and her companion, Vickie Grubb, of Springfield and her God daughter Lindsey Harty of Weston, and Susan, beloved wife of her brother Charles, of Newport. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Meghan and her husband, Patrick Dubberly, of Franklin, Kentucky, David C. Jr. of Island Pond, Alexis, Brandon and Sydney of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and Nolan and Thayer of Orleans. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren in Jackson and Silas of Franklin, Kentucky.

Per Heather’s request, the family is hosting a celebration of life in her honor on Friday, May 31, at the Elks Club in Derby from 2 to 6 p.m. It was her wish that the family and friends she loved could gather once more, in her name, and remember the life she lived and the love she shared. Family and friends are invited to visit at their leisure and may arrive or depart according to their personal wishes. This event will feature a Vermont State Police Honor Guard and local Piper Bev Mackie Davis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Heather’s name to Newport Parks and Recreation, Vermont Food Bank, or the NHSCOT New Hampshire Highland Games Fund.

Lynne Marie Geever Moretti

Lynne Marie Geever Moretti, of Lowell and Naples, Florida, died on May 6, 2024, in San Luis Obispo, California, accompanied by her family. She was 80 years old. Lynne was a nurse, a mother, an accomplished genealogist and historian, and a relentless advocate for the sick and the poor.

After graduating from high school, she trained as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. Many colleagues have remembered her as the top nurse at that prestigious institution. There, she met her future husband, Joseph Moretti, a physician.

They had three children and raised them in Norwell, Massachusetts. Lynne often would volunteer at their public schools and spent her other free hours tracing the branches of her family tree back to the seventeenth century and beyond, traveling the country to pore through ships’ logs and village records on microfiche.

After her children finished college, Lynne went back to school to earn her bachelor’s in history and classics and her master’s in history from UMass Boston, winning several awards and honors. Her published work on slavery in Scituate, Massachusetts, can be found at local libraries.

She was a lifelong traveler, and later in life, those travels took her to Colombia and Guatemala through a Catholic charity, Unbound. She sponsored a number of families from impoverished rural areas, and continued to financially assist them and correspond with them until she died.

In her final decades, Lynne spent summer and fall in the Northeast Kingdom, enjoying walks through the woods with her friends, and winter in southwest Florida, where she volunteered daily with immigrant families from Haiti and Central America. She helped them with their children’s education, fought corrupt landlords and complicit sheriffs, and found new homes for these families through Habitat for Humanity. She worked tirelessly to ensure that, on her watch at least, every newcomer to this country got a fair shake.

Lynne is survived by her children, Cara, John, and Alicia; their partners, Alessandro Fulli, Lauren Smith, and Romany Waters; her grandchildren, Luca, Matteo and Gaia; her siblings, Daniel Geever, Paula Liston and Beth Geever; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on June 12 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels (formerly St. Mary’s) in Hanover, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Habitat for Humanity.

Lucie G. Metras

Lucie G. Metras died in Newport on May 17, 2024.

She was born on May 22, 1935, in Newport Center, a daughter of Delma and Marie (Moquin) Metras.

Lucie always enjoyed going for rides, playing cards and coloring.

She is survived by her sisters Anna Nichols of Charlton, Massachusetts, Jeanne Fortin of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Alice Metras and husband, Ronald McKinney, of Lyndonville, and several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her caregiver Brigette Moulton.

The family would like to thank Brigette for taking her into her family and taking such good care of Lucie. The family is very grateful for her.

Lucie was predeceased by her sisters Rita Lantagne, Eva Domijan, Cecile Gaboriault, Therese Metras, Irene Innie, Madeline Goodsell and by her brothers Rene, Moise, and Onil Metras.

Rever Kennedy

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that her friends share the news of the death of their dear heart, Rever Kennedy. Rever passed away in Newport on February 18, 2024. She was born on November 27, 1943.

Rever now joins her husband, Jerry Long, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, her mother, Thelma Kennedy, Mary Anthony and husband Milton (Tony) Anthony, special brother Michael Venezia, special friends Maynard and Nan Greenwood, and many more.

Rever touched many people in this community. She leaves many good friends she met during her adventures here.

Upon her arrival in Newport in 1995, she met Diane and Michael Venezia, their daughter Dara Wiseman, whom she considered family, along with Fred Wiseman. Her godchildren whom she adored, Victoria Anthony, daughter of Milton (Tony) Anthony, and Roger. Their mom and special friend Maria, and now husband, Dale, her stepchildren D. David Long, Diane Oxton, MaryBeth Temp, Janet La Monica, and Grace Palmer, who also had a part of her heart.

Rever profoundly touched many lives in the Newport area. She graduated with a master’s degree from Springfield College in 2004. Rever worked for the state of Vermont in many capacities. She worked at NCIC, the Newport Community Justice Center, as Field Director for the Vermont Agency of Human Services, and for the Center for Independent Living.

Rever will be remembered as an unselfish woman, willing to help those in need. Rever, you will be greatly missed by those who really knew and appreciated you. All of those who know you would say “pass it forward, generously!”

P.S.

I’ll always miss our morning chats, but I’ll keep you in my heart forever. ~ Vicki

We did not get to do what we planned. We enjoyed many holidays with family; traveling to many places; studying and discussing many cultures and sacred texts, dowsing and many more. We played “fashion police.” Watched sunsets and the passing seasons of great beauty! You were a kindred spirit! You have a piece of my heart. ~ Diane

Rever made a huge impact on my life. From meeting her in 1995 and welcoming her into our family to working with her closely at the Newport Community Justice Center. Her encouragement and knowledge ignited my passion for restorative justice and guided me to pursue my bachelor’s degree. She was always there with a guiding hand and encouraging reminder. I’ll never forget our “retail therapy” sessions after meetings or our time in the kitchen when she finally let me make the matzo ball soup for Passover. Thank you for always being there when I needed you. ~Dara

I will always remember that first Passover with Rever and her family. How they made it a fun and joyous occasion. I will miss you Rever, and I will always be there to fix your computer. ~ Fred

Síle Mary Falworth

May 23, 1945 — May 1, 2024

Síle Mary Falworth (née Coyne) died peacefully on May 1, 2024, in hospice care in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, at the age of 78.

She was the beloved wife of Joe. She leaves behind her daughters Eimer (Darrin) and Siobhán. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Stephen and brothers Cyril (Maureen) and Jackie (Joan). She was adored by her sister Clare (Sister Francis) and much loved “Auntie Síle” to her nephews and extended family. She was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, to Michael and Bridget (née McGuirk) and she went on to live in Australia, England, Canada, and the USA.

Síle was the life of the party. Described by friends as generous, open hearted and insightful. Her time in Montreal was highlighted by her many years in the choir of Ascension of Our Lord Parish in Westmount; as well as her time with the Montreal West Operatic Society. She loved Westfield, particularly her work at Jay Peak. To her friends she was a beacon of humor, flair, wit and personality.

In lieu of a funeral, traditional Irish wakes will be planned in the places Síle held dear (Westfield, Vermont, Dublin, Ireland, and Bothwell, Scotland).

COMMITTALS

Ruth Allison Marsh

A graveside service for Ruth Allison Marsh will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Derby Center Cemetery.

Andre J. “Andy” Letourneau

A graveside burial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line. A social gathering will follow at noon at Andy’s home, 2167 Hudson Road, East Charleston.

Paulette Major

Committal services for Paulette Major will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Yvonne Wood

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Brenda Robert

A graveside service for Brenda Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Derby Center Cemetery.