Obituaries 7.19.2023

Ira R. Daniels

Ira R. “Bobby” Daniels, 74, of Island Pond, died in his home surrounded by loved ones on

July 9, 2023. Bobby was born on April 19, 1949, to Ira and Vivian Daniels. He married his

lifelong love, Ivy Rollins, and they raised their four children in the town he grew up in and loved: Island Pond.

Bobby loved the outdoors and found great joy in working for Vermont State Parks until he

retired in 1988. He was cemetery sexton and/or commissioner for Island Pond cemeteries for

more than 30 years.

Bobby loved camping, gardening, hunting, and fishing, and enjoyed sharing his love of nature with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Passing on his love and respect of Mother Nature is part of his great legacy. He knew that the most important life experiences were in the little moments — enjoying the backyard swing, walking in the woods, watching the sunset and the stars all while holding hands with his best friend and wife.

Bobby had a generous spirit, and he gave so much of himself to others. He was the first one people called when they needed a hand, a friend, or a father figure. He and Ivy welcomed so many people into their lives; if they crossed

the threshold of their home, they were treated as family and became family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ira E. and Vivian I. Daniels; by his sister Juanita, and by his brothers Stephen and Joseph.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Ivy, and his children: Ivy and her husband, Eric Crowe, Constance and her husband, Chris Mandigo, Roberta and her husband, Derick Mccormack, Robert and his fiancée, Nicole Lucas; his two sisters in love Clara and Ernestine Rollins; and his brother Thomas Sr.

He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, along with countless others so close that he called them family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ira Daniels’ name to North Country Hospital

Renal Dialysis Fund, care of Wendy Franklin, Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Gustave R. Breton

Gustave “Gus” R. Breton, 81, of Orleans, died in his home on July 11, 2023, following his struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was surrounded by family. He was born on October 24, 1941, in Weedon, Quebec, the son of Wilfrid and Rose-Annette (Fontaine) Breton. He moved to Barton with his family in 1957. On July 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rita (Lussier) Breton, who survives him.

Along with Rita, Gustave is survived by his children: Lyne Limoges (Norman) of Derby, Robert Breton (Tracie) of Whitefield, New Hampshire, and Johanne Richardson (Bradley) of Derby; by his grandchildren: Justin and Korianna Limoges, Brianna Waters, Devin and Austin Breton, and Logan and Ryder Richardson; by his siblings: Solange Bonin (Antonio), Pauline Chagnon (Raymond), Denis Breton (Aline), Richard Breton (Sharon), Julien Breton, and by his sister-in-law Monique Breton.

He was predeceased by his brother Laurent and his sister-in-law Paulette Breton.

He leaves behind brothers- and sisters-in-law: Donat and Gisele Houle, Cecile Bernier, Claudette Lussier, Pierrette Lussier, Doria and Huguette Gagnon, Gilles and Rachel Fecteau, Georges Paquet, Jacques and Diane Bouchard, Roger and Gaby Grenier, and Daniel and Helen Grenier.

He was predeceased by Real and Suzanne Lussier, Real Bernier, Raymond Lussier, Conrad Lussier, and Fernande Paquet.

Hired as a forklift operator, Gustave worked 42 years at the Ethan Allen Furniture Manufacturer as a dry kiln operator. Over the years, he and his wife owned and operated Breton’s Upholstery.

A devout Catholic, he was dedicated to and devoted countless volunteer hours to St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans, and St. Paul’s School in Barton. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 40 years; he was most proud to be a fourth degree Knight.

A hard-working, patient, and compassionate family man, Gustave was a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Craftsman of many trades, he was always available to anyone who needed him. In his later years, he and Rita spent winters in Florida and summers with family, often playing cards, at Campus 77 in Stanstead, Quebec.

An avid golfer, he enjoyed spending time with family on various courses. Always with an infectious smile and love of family, he will be immensely missed by all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice and all who have been part of Gus’ journey, especially over the past three months.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s School, or Most Holy Trinity Parish, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Jeffrey Stephen Adams

Jeffrey Stephen Adams, 70, died peacefully on July 13, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 23, 1952, he was the son of Carlton D. and Shirley B. (Walker) Adams. He was raised in Boylston, Massachusetts, and lived in Douglas, Massachusetts, since 1996. He was a graduate of St. John’s High School and attended Berkeley College of Music.

A lifelong musician, Jeff was a guitar virtuoso and original songwriter. He played and performed in several bands, most notably the Dirty Rye Band in the early ’70s, and the Wildcats. He recorded several albums with the Wildcats, with his wife, Fay, and bandmates, “Smilinsteve” Stavropoulos, Donny Lavin, and Bob Tula. The Wildcats, who won Best of Worcester Blues Band awards in 2003 and 2005, also opened for Johnny Winter.

His look usually included a fedora and a Gibson ES-335 cherry-red semi-hollow body guitar. His favorite artists and influences included Cream, Traffic, Beatles, Larry Carlton, Doo-wop, and Smada Kram (Mark Adams).

Jeff was a sweet man with a great sense of humor who loved to laugh. He was funny, creative, and good-natured. He was very artistic and enjoyed painting, building model cars, and their vacations in Ogunquit, Maine. He liked to jam and played at blues jams regularly, especially at Dunny’s Tavern in East Brookfield with George Delomo and Paul Provost. He always wanted to jam, especially with his kids.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Fay E. (Wigrizer) Adams; by his children: Jesse, Tracy, Justin (Steinmetz) and Westley Adams, and their children; by his stepson David Shugrue, with whom he lived; by his former wife, Kathy Adams; by his brothers Peter Adams and Ron Adams; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four brothers: Mark, Dean, Dennis, and Terry Adams.

His celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas, Massachusetts.

