Obituaries & Memorial Services 4.27.22

Anthony “Tony” George Royer

Anthony “Tony” George Royer, 60, of Berlin, died on April 15 at his home. He was born on January 19,1962, in Newport to Emile P. Royer and Jeannette C. (Bernard) Royer of Irasburg.

Tony attended Lake Region Union High School and graduated in 1980. Even though Tony had polio, he never let it slow him down. He was a social person who enjoyed all walks of life.

Tony was previously employed at the Berlin Simon’s Mobile Store. He loved to play chess, poker, Texas hold ’em, and cribbage. He loved the Boston Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers.

Tony is survived by his daughter Alicia Royer and granddaughter Natalie Broad of Berlin. His mother, his brothers Stephen and wife, Diane, Michael, Paul and wife, Lori, Rene and wife, Kim, Randy and partner, Susan Mitchell, Christopher and wife, Betsy, sisters Catherine Royer, Angela Allard and husband, Larry, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends also survive him.

He was predeceased by his father and niece Meagan Royer. Tony will be laid to rest in St. Theresa Cemetery in Barton on May 20 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Royers’ Family Camp in Irasburg following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes.

Rita M. Lantagne

Rita M. Lantagne, 90, of Newport died on April 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Newport Center to the late Dalma and Marie (Moquin) Metras. On December 25, 1950 she married Francis Lantagne Sr. who predeceased her on October 9, 2018.

Rita was a lifetime parishioner of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, a member of Ladies of St. Anne, and the VFW Post 798 Auxiliary. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her family meant the world to her. She always put their well-being ahead of her own. They were lucky enough to have her for 90 years, just recently celebrating her ninetieth birthday. Even though the family knew how sick and in pain she was, she was still smiling, being her witty self and always happy to see her “little ones.” Rita enjoyed sewing, knitting, puzzles, cooking, and crocheting afghans.

She is survived by her children: Francis (Frank) Lantagne Jr and his wife, Joyce, of Derby, Caroline Marquis and her husband, Real, of Newport Center, Diane Lantagne of Stanstead, Quebec, Sally Pierce and her husband, Jeff, of Derby, and Bernard Lantagne and his wife, Mary, of Morgan. Grandchildren: Nicole and Roger Chaput, Marc and Tiffany Marquis, Julie Marquis and her fiancé, Jason Driver, all of Newport Center, Frank Lantagne III of Derby, Christopher Lantagne of Newport Center, Richard and Tony Di-Stefano of Stanstead, and great-grandchildren: Cody, Logan, and Adrianna Chaput, Mason and Jacob Marquis, Camden and Kadence Willis all of Newport Center, and Ariana and Mya-Sophia Di-Stefano of Stanstead. She is also survived by her sisters: Anna Nichols of Massachusetts, Jeanne Fortin of Connecticut, Lucie Metras of Orleans, and Alice McKinney and her husband, Ron, of Lyndonville. Also, by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Lawrence Lantagne, Buddy and Janice Lontine, Ann Hansen, and Sherrie Lantagne. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Rita was predeceased by her brothers Moise, Rene, and Onil Metras and her sisters Eva, Cecile, Therese, Irene, and Madeline. She was also predeceased by many brothers and sisters- in-law.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire contributions in Rita’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Edwin N. Beery Jr.

Edwin “Ted” Beery, 76, of Craftsbury, died peacefully sitting by the fire at home on April 1, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 27, 1945 to Evelyn Onken Beery and Lt. Col. Edwin Beery, MD. Ted attended Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn through the fourth grade. He then attended Polytechnic Preparatory Country Day School where he played football and lacrosse until graduating in 1963. He received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College in South Carolina in 1967.

Ted always desired to live somewhere with snow. He had enjoyed watching the snow fall in the lights outside his window in Brooklyn. As fate would have it he passed by a window with a poster advertising jobs in Vermont. His life’s journey led him to being a social worker in Morrisville for his entire career. He first worked for the state of Vermont doing child abuse investigations and later at the Lamoille Family Center working with youths who had been in the foster care system.

Ted also was a board member of Laraway Youth and Family Services and later president of that board. Ted acted as supervisor to several Lamoille Family Center staff and developed close relationships with all he met. Ted shared many laughs, understanding, and helped to problem-solve with many. Ted’s motto was “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.”

He enjoyed learning from Vermonters and living a life as a “Vermonter.” The stories are many. He liked to sharpen knives for friends, drop by for a visit, and listen to music, and above all lift weights. His strength helped so many people including when he stopped to help people who had gone off the road. His passion and study of weightlifting were shared with all those who listened. His robust laughter will never be forgotten or the many quick-witted puns. Ted married Kathy McArdle, a longtime employee at the Lamoille Family Center, and was a wonderful father to Ben and Brittany.

Ted was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy McArdle Beery, and two children, daughter Brittany Pecoriello, and her husband, Anthony, and two grandchildren John and Nicholas of Fallston, Maryland, and son Benjamin Moffatt, and his wife, Danielle, and grandchildren Gracelyn and Connor of Williamstown. Among Ted’s extensive family who survive him are his brother Bill, Bill’s wife, Ellen, and Bill’s three sons Will, Matt, and Jon, and Bill’s daughter Brie; Ted’s sister Lillian Willis and Lillian’s husband, David Willis Sr., and three sons, David, Will, and Sam. He is alsonsurvived by grandnephews and grandnieces along with several cousins.

A celebration of Ted’s life will take place on June 25 at the Brassknocker Farm on the East Craftsbury Road in East Craftsbury at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lamoille Family Center of Morrisville.

Zachary Barbeau

The world has lost one of its brightest stars with the death of Fern Feather, affectionately known to his family as Zachary Barbeau. Born April 22, 1992, Earth Day, to his parents Lisa Barbeau and Rodney Horskins and Jean-Francois Barbeau.

Fern lived a life focused on his love of nature, his family and extended community. He was a gifted horticulturist whose deepest pleasure came from collecting and tending to plants and creating phenomenal flower arrangements. He spent many years both in Vermont and Oregon creating an amazing collection of tropical plants. Fern was also an avid animal lover, helping to rescue, rehab and rehome many creatures over the years.

Fern had a rich childhood spent in the beautiful woodland of northern Vermont, surrounded by his tight and loving family. He graduated from North Country Union High School and proceeded to explore the country, living a gypsy lifestyle as he traveled coast to coast, even making it to the World Rainbow Gathering in 2012. He touched the lives of hundreds of people, easily making friends wherever he went. Fern was a very special soul, filled with love and infectious joy that he freely shared wherever he wandered.

An active and important member of Vermont’s queer community, Fern was fluid in his gender identity and used all pronouns (he, she and they). In his heart he identified as a star-being, beyond gender. Fern was made of light, truly an angel on Earth. His spirit was big and bright, with so much radiance that it attracted many people to him. Always generous with his presence, care and affection, he was loved beyond words.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa Barbeau and Rodney Horskins of Albany, father, Jean-Francois Barbeau, of Albany, brother, Samuel Barbeau of Orleans, maternal grandparents, Roger and Pat Sanville of Albany, maternal grandmother, Lucille Sanville, of Craftsbury, and paternal grandmother, Manon Gagnon of Quebec.

He is also survived by his aunt Amy Sanville Wiggett, and her husband, Shane, of Newport, and cousins Lindsay and Samson Wiggett, uncle Jean-Loup Barbeau and his wife, Carol, of Quebec, and cousin Edward Barbeau, aunt Ariane Barbeau and cousins Mary-Lou and Charles of Quebec, as well as many other great aunts, uncles and family that loved him.

Friends and family may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Immediately following there will be a celebration of life at his grandparents’, Roger and Pat Sanville, home, 833 Creek Road, Irasburg. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Memorial Services

Gay L. Mason

A memorial service for Gay L. Mason, of Morrisville and Albany, will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Albany Community School.

Gay’s final wishes included that family and friends share food, stories, and laughter at his service. Simple treats and stories about Gay will be appreciated. For questions, call Becky at (802) 755-6265.

Robert J. Fortin

A service for Robert “Bob” J. Fortin will be held May 7 at St. Edward’s Church on Elm Street in Derby Line. Calling hours will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery immediately after, followed by a gathering of family and friends (place to be announced).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.