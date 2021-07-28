Where to find a barrage of Art?  In Holland, of course.

by Luke Vidic

HOLLAND — A sunny Saturday at a barn in the highland fields of Holland set the scene for a unique assemblage of artists from across the state.

A passion project headed by Andy Bouchard, the Barrage is a combination barn and garage which has played host to a number of musical acts. Saturday’s event was the first art show the Barrage has ever put on.

An artist and friend of Mr. Bouchard, John Rowe said the two threw around the idea of an art gallery at the Barrage for a few months. According to Mr. Rowe, Mr. Bouchard raised the idea as a hypothetical, asking, “Do you think this would work?”

Mr. Rowe said there was only one way to find out.

Artists from the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont had their work on display:

