Obituaries & Committals 5.08.2024

Theresa Trotier

Theresa Trotier, 97, of Newport, died peacefully on April 25, 2024, at the Bel-Aire nursing home with a family member by her side. She was born in Newport, the daughter of Joseph Ernest Lambert and Valeda ( Pelletier) Lambert. Growing up in Newport, she attended and graduated from Sacred Heart schools. She married Marcel Trotier and together they had four children.

In 1964, she went to work for the Department of Employment Security. She started her job as a secretary and retired as the manager. Theresa was a faithful member of the Catholic church. She loved bowling, golfing, and she learned to ski when she was in her 40s. For several years, she published her memoirs in the Barton Chronicle. Theresa was an extremely talented seamstress. When she entered Michaud Manor at 94, she insisted on bringing her sewing machine with her and within the first few days she was making repairs for the residents. As she declined further, she spent her last year at Bel-Aire but still had enough spunk so that the family would get comments from the staff about her cleverness. The family is grateful for all the caregivers she had at the end of her life.

She was predecesed by her ex-husband, Marcel Trotier; her special friend Brad Thomas; and her nine siblings: Laureanne Mossa, Cecile (Sr. Ernest), Rosette (Sr. Cecile), Mary Blanche, John, Lou, Min, Fred, and Mark Henry Lambert.

She is survived by her son: Mark and wife, Rhonda (Stevens) Trotier; daughters: Denise Trotier Johnson and husband, Thomas Johnson, Karen Trotier, and Margo Trotier and husband, Charlie Craig. Also, by her grandchildren: Tiffany Trotier and her partner, Jason Byko, Tim Trotier, India and Marvin Pena, Naomi and Sam Johnson, Ryen, Ivry, Alexis, Vaughn, and Talon Russillo, Dylan and Schuyler (Andrea Boon) Doane; and great-grandchildren: Nixon, Remy, Vasco, Lily Theresa, Ellie, Ollie, Raven, and Beulah.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Newport on May 20 at 11 a.m.

If friends wish, donations may be made in her name to Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Aline B. (Whitney) Harter

Aline B. (Whitney) Harter died peacefully on April 26, 2024, surrounded by family. Aline was born on September 18, 1923, in the small town of McDonald, Pennsylvania. She excelled in high school, attended business school, and shortly after moved to Chicago. There she worked as a secretary for CBS Radio. During a girls’ night out with her colleagues, she met her “Prince Charming” Jack Harter (a naval aviator in training). They were married in May of 1945 in Hollister, California.

With this marriage came Aline’s introduction to the wonders of Vermont. With Jack on leave, Aline experienced her first trip to Lake Willoughby and to Camp Songadeewin of Keewaydin, a summer camp for girls run by the Harter family. Introductions to the larger Harter family followed, including Jack’s father, Doc, his mom, Ella, and younger brother Dick. After the war Aline and Jack settled near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aline joined Jack in working at Episcopal Academy in Merion, Pennsylvania. She was a secretary there for years before becoming a kindergarten teacher’s aide.

Summers were always spent in Vermont at Songadeewin. Aline had many roles there over the years, eventually becoming a camp director until the camp closed in 1975. After retirement, Aline and Jack moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where she lost Jack to cancer in 1990. She continued to winter there for another 10 years, keeping busy volunteering and also learning the ins-and-outs of the stock market. In 2000, Aline decided to move permanently to her beloved Lake Willoughby. She had a new house built, and spent many happy hours and years expanding and caring for her flower beds — especially her lilies.

Aline was predeceased by her parents, Ray Sr. and Aline Julie Whitney; husband, John “Jack” Harter; and older brother Daniel Whitney.

She is survived by her children: Glenn Harter, Chad Harter, Jacalyn and her husband, Tom Manges, and Tyler and his wife, Alice Harter; younger brother Raymond Whitney Jr. and her younger sister Julie Whitney Clark; her grandchildren: Jamie and husband, Mike Harter-Wenzel, Andy and his wife, Kirsten Harter, Jordan Manges, Lindsey and her husband, Christian Gauderer, Gabe Harter, and Emma Harter. She also had five great-grandchildren: Heather St. Arnault, Antonia “Toni” Ratheau, Haley Wenzel, Frederic “Fritz” Gauderer, Emilia “Emi” Gauderer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Aline lived a full and rich life. She was always learning something new, expanding her artistic nature through poetry (she loved Robert Frost) and coloring. She met and made lifelong friends wherever she lived and spent many hours enjoying her family and the beauty of her Lake Willoughby home.

~~~

The Harter family is grateful to all of Aline’s caregivers during the last stage of her life. We wish also to thank Dr. Hammer at Litteton Regional Hospital, Dr. Dargis and Dr. Harrigan at Corner Medical, and Bel-Aire nursing home and OEVNA for their care.

~~~

Per Aline’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A friends and family gathering will take place at a later date.

Her autobiography can be found online at https://gramalineh.wixsite.com/my-site.

Donations may be made to the General Breed Scholarship fund which can be found at https://keewaydin.org/keewaydin-foundation/give/. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rita A. French

Rita A. French, age 98, of Contoocook, New Hampshire, died on Monday, April 22, 2024, at her home. She was born in Barton, one of seven children to the late Samuel and Myra (Leonard) Paul.

Rita worked at Concord Hospital as an LPN for many years before getting certified in electronics in 1983 and working in that field until her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Owen. They were cofounders of New Vision Coalition Teen Center which merged with the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinton, New Hampshire. Rita was also a long-time parishioner of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Henniker, New Hampshire.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son: Alton Britch; her grandson: Shawn Mitchell; one brother; and five sisters.

She is survived by her two daughters: Carolyn Yeazitzis and her husband, Anthony, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Louise Carr and her husband, Byron, of Contoocook; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will not be held.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on May 4 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Henniker. Burial followed in the Contoocook Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s memory to the Hopkinton Human Services “Medical Fund,” 330 Main Street, Hopkinton, New Hampshire 03229.

Larry J. Fournier

Larry J. Fournier, 66, of Owasso, Oklahoma, died peacefully at his home on March 25, 2024.

Larry was born December 6, 1957, in Newport. His parents were Adrian and Marguerite Fournier who are both deceased. He is survived by his brother Steven and wife, Lisa, of Port Orange, Florida, and sister Susan and husband, Kevin Brown, of Dade City, Florida.

He was predeceased by his sister Linda Neleski on December 15, 2021.

Larry is survived by three wonderful children: Crysta Doubek and her husband, Mike, and their son Zander; Larry Jr. and wife, Holly, and their daughter Hayley; and Sean and wife, Stephanie.

Larry grew up in Newport and attended Sacred Heart High School where he played trombone in the marching band, as well as soccer and baseball. He transferred to North Country Union High School for his senior year and was a member of the state championship soccer team.

After high school, Larry joined the U.S. Army prior to settling down to raise a family in Oklahoma. He later moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, to be closer to his brother and furthered his education in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning.

Larry loved to keep up with the Facebook group from the west side of Newport and reminisce about all the great times he had growing up there. He always said he needed to make a trip back to see old friends like Brian Tweed, Mike Coutu, Mike Langevin, and Bruno Moreau, to name a few.

A private family celebration of life was held in Oklahoma.

Shirley Anna Deuso Demeritt

Shirley Anna Deuso Demeritt, 85, of Craftsbury, died unexpectedly on April 26, 2024, with family by her side in her home.

Born on June 22, 1938, in Montgomery, to Charles Kenny and Bernice Donna Deuso, she began her life of selfless love and service to her family, friends, and any stray animal that made its way to the family farm. Her pride and joy after her children were grown up were her laying hens and the many dozens of eggs that they would lay and selling and gifting them to family, neighbors, and friends. She loved her cats and the wild birds that would come to her bird feeders. She also had a green thumb with many houseplants, of which many had been taken from her daughter, due to lack of care, and then nurtured back to health. Family and gatherings meant everything to her.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents; by three brothers: Wendell, Robert, and Myles Deuso; her son Arnold; her husband, Everett William Demeritt; brother-in-law Cedric Demeritt; nephew Mark Anthony Washburn; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shirley is survived by her sister- and brother-in-law Barbara and Joseph St. Cyr of Montgomery; sisters-in-laws: Doreen Horton of Waterbury and Diane Demeritt of Colchester; brother-in-law Tony Washburn; by her three children: Cora and husband, Francis Chiaravalle, of Richford, Charles and wife, Michelle Demeritt, of Craftsbury, and Everett Harry Demeritt of Craftsbury. She is survived by her grandchildren: Benjamin Everett Lloyd and partner, Tonya Gilcris, of Johnson, Evan William Lloyd of Texas, Alyson Brenda Cusson and partner, Lucas Patch, of Johnson, Triston Michael Demeritt and partner, Anna, of Utah, Tegan William Demeritt of Craftsbury, Isaiah Harry Demeritt of Craftsbury, and Ember Rose Demeritt of Craftsbury; by great-grandchildren: Rennie Jane Demeritt and Harrison Michael Demeritt, with another great-grandson due in September; past sons-in-laws: Daniel Lloyd and Allen Cusson; and by daughter-in-law Cori Sanders; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral services were held at the Craftsbury Church on the Common on Saturday, May 4. A celebration of life followed with food at the family funny farm. The burial will be Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Delia A. Lemieux

Delia A. Lemieux, 81, of Newport died on May 3, 2024, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Friends may call at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Hall on Wednesday, May 15, from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell.

COMMITTAL NOTICES

Walter Tarbox

Committal services for Walter Tarbox will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, (his birthday), at the Center Cemetery in Coventry on the Airport Road with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to come and share memories. Light refreshments following next door at the Tarbox home.

Florence Monfette

A graveside service for Florence Monfette will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating.

Andre J. “Andy” Letourneau

A graveside burial service for Andre J. “Andy” Letourneau will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line. A social gathering in Andy’s honor will follow at St. Edward’s Parish Hall.

Frank Goad

A graveside service for Frank Goad will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Newport Center Cemetery with Reverend Peter Hammond officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the East Side Restaurant in Newport.