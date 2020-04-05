VT COVID-19 case count report rises. *67 new confirmed cases as of April 4, 2020.

According to the map by county, 46 of the new confirmed cases occurred in Chittenden county, 7 in Rutland county, 4 in Windham county, 4 in Bennington county, 2 in Addison county, 2 in Franklin county, 1 in Caledonia county, and 1 in Windsor county. Orleans, Lamoille, Washington, and Orange remain the same. There are still no reported cases in Grand Isle and Essex counties.

*One report was received on 3/22/2020 and not counted until 4/3/2020 and is now reflected in the cumulative. One report was received 3/23/2020 and not counted until 4/3/2020 and is now reflected in the cumulative.