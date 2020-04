According to the Vermont Department of Health there is an increase of 50 new cases in each Vermont county but 3. Caledonia and Orange County remain the same as yesterday while Essex and Grand Isle continue to have 0 reported cases.

Here is a tally of increases per county affected:

Chittenden County +22. Addison +6. Franklin +5. Rutland +5. Lamoille +3. Washington +3. Windsor +3. Bennington +2. Orleans +1.