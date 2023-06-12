VSP seek assistance locating Danville woman

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance locating 24 year old Sara Buckley, who absconded from her supervised housing in Danville at approximately 6:15 p.m..

Buckley is a vulnerable adult and there is concern for her wellbeing. She is believed to be with Adrian Vaut, and they were last seen at Shaws in Colchester at approximately 8:48 p.m. on 06/11/2023. Buckley originally left her residence on foot, but was picked up by Vaut and another individual. They may be operating a black 2014 Volkswagen Passat, but it has not been confirmed. Buckley is described as being 5’04” and weighing 250 pounds. Buckley was last seen wearing a sleeveless black knee length dress and pick flip flops. A picture of Vaut is below.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.