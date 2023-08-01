VSP search for runaway Derby juvenile

On Tuesday, July 31, Jayden Medina (14) of Derby, VT, was reported missing and had run away from home. Medina was last seen outside Walmart in Derby at approximately 2130 hours. Medina was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red and white tee shirt, new white sneakers, a durag and a black hat. Medina is reported to be 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. An image of Medina is attached to the news release. Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.