VSP request assistance in locating missing juvenile

This (Monday) morning at 5:16 a.m., VSP was notified of a missing or stolen vehicle from a residence in Walden. Shortly later, the family notified VSP that their 14 year old daughter was missing from the residence as well. The missing juvenile is identified as Abigail Badore of Walden, VT. She is described as 5’2″, 155 pounds, with shoulder length light brown hair and brown eyes. The missing vehicle she may be with is described as a 2020 green Subaru Outback, bearing VT registration KFG359. VSP asks for public assistance in locating Abigail. Individuals with information should call 911 or call VSP St. Johnsbury directly.