VSP report two Barton Burglaries

On 12/31/23, the Vermont State Police received a report from a homeowner in the area of Willoughby Lake Road in the town of Barton, Vermont, stating that their home had been broken into some time between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.. It was reported a gold Clara Irish diamond ring was stolen. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

Also on 12/31/23, between the hours of 12:00 and 3:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received an additional complaint from a homeowner in the area of South Barton Road in the town of Barton, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. It was reported a Marlin .22 automatic rifle, Marlin 30-30 bolt action rifle, 30-30 ammunition, .270 ammunition, bird shot ammunition, and a sword in a red case were stolen. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.