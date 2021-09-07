VSP need help identifying suspects caught on camera near Lost Nation Rd.

On 8-6-21 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Vermont State Police received a complaint

of a trespassing and vandalism near Lost Nation Road in East Haven, Vermont.

There were several game cameras in the area, which took video and

photos of the 3 male suspects vandalizing the gates of the landowners.

One male has been identified, but the State Police are looking to identify the other

two individuals involved. Anyone with information on who these suspects might be,

please contact Tpr. Hastings at 802-748-3111.