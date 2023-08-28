VSP ask for assistance in investigation of vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Orleans

On Saturday at approximately 8:15, the Vermont State Police responded to the intersection of Water Street and School Street in the Village of Orleans for a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Investigation revealed Jennifer Sanville, age 37 of Orleans, VT was turning on to School Street from Water Street when she failed to yield right of way to Samuel Barbeau, age 28 of Orleans VT, who was riding his bicycle on Water Street towards Church St (VT Route 58). Sanville’s vehicle struck Barbeau, causing serious bodily injury.

Further investigation revealed Sanville was operating her vehicle with an expired driver’s license, which was a violation of her active pretrial conditions of release.

Sanville was taken into custody for violating her conditions of release and grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.

Drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the cause of this crash. Drug recognition experts from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks and Lyndonville Police Department responded to the Derby barracks to evaluate Sanville. The Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, and Wright’s Towing responded to the scene. This crash is under investigation and anyone having information which may be of assistance is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.