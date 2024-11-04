VSP ask for assistance in identifying operator of blue Ford truck

On Tuesday, October 22 at 4:20 p.m., The Vermont State Police received a report that a blue Ford truck had damaged a railing in the driveway of the school grounds at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton and then fled from the scene directly afterward. Witnesses observed an unknown Caucasian male, operating a blue Ford truck, reverse through a railing and then flee directly after noticing the damage they had caused to the railing. Surveillance footage was captured from the incident. A picture of the truck and the male operator is included, as well as a picture of the truck’s damage after it had gone through the railing. Anyone who may be able to identify the male pictured and/or the vehicle’s owner, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/
tipsubmit.