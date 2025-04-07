Lussier arrested for Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

Abuse by Unlawful Restraint and Unlawful Confinement (Title 13 VSA 1377), Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult (Title 13 VSA 1376), Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult (Title 13 VSA 1378)

On April 6, 2025, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks began investigating alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult on VT Route 122 in Sheffield. Troopers conducted an investigation and determined probable cause existed to arrest Emily Lussier, 41 of Sheffield for the above-mentioned charges. Lussier was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Lussier was held on $10,000 bail and issued conditions of release.