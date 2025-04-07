Police seek hit-and-run Subaru

BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a hit–and–run accident that left a Derby man in serious condition. The details of the incident that sent Richard Laprade, 64, of Derby to the hospital remain murky.

According to a press release from Vermont State Police Sergeant Joshua Mikkola, a number of people contacted police around 9:06 p.m. Saturday night to complain about a motorist driving well below the speed limit on Route 5A and not staying in his lane.

About ten minutes later an Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputy came across a car parked in the northbound lane of traffic. Mr. Laprade, the car’s owner, was found lying in the southbound lane.

The press release says State Police Troopers arrived to investigate. Their investigation suggested that Mr. Laprade, for some unknown reason, parked his car in the northbound lane and got out.

He was standing in the southbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle, probably headed south.

According to the press release, the vehicle that hit Mr. Laprade did not stop, and has not been identified or found.

Sergeant Mikkola’s release says car parts found nearby suggest the vehicle that hit Mr. Laprade is probably a black 2015– 2017, Subaru WRX or STI. It says the car will likely have its passenger-side front damaged or missing parts. The release says the Subaru’s passenger–side front wheel well and mirror should also show damage.

Mr. Laprade, who the press release says showed signs of intoxication, was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport where he was found to be in serious conditions. The press release says he would be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for further treatment.