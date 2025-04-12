Motorist crashes into unoccupied vehicle

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the Vermont State Police, Orleans Fire Department and Orleans EMS, responded to the area of 2548 Barton Orleans Road in the Town of Barton, VT, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Through investigation it was revealed that the operator had suffered a medical event while operating the vehicle and went off the roadway, crashing into a Jeep Compass, which was parked and unoccupied.

The operator was transported by Orleans EMS to North Country Hospital for minor injuries.

Photo by Kallie Buck