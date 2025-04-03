Sentences Imposed in Northeast Kingdom Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Three codefendants had previously been sentenced in the case. Jermaine “Bear” Douchette, 44, of Springfield, Massachusetts also received a sentence of 135 months’ imprisonment on December 16, 2024. Michelle Provencher, 26, of Irasburg, Vermont received a sentence of 37 months’ imprisonment on February 10, 2025. Daniel Peters, 29, of Newport, Vermont received a sentence of 45 months’ imprisonment on February 24, 2025. Three additional codefendants—Tyler Norris, Erica Desormeaux, and Jeremy Young—are awaiting sentencing.

According to court records, “JJ” Jones and co-defendant “Bear” Douchette stayed at multiple short-term rental units and residences in Orleans County in 2022 while distributing fentanyl and cocaine they periodically acquired in Massachusetts. Between August and October 2022, they used the residence of Desormeaux and Young in Barton, Vermont, to prepare, store, and distribute the drugs to customers in the Northeast Kingdom. Provencher assisted Jones and Douchette in finding customers and willing hosts. Many of the conspirators carried firearms as part of their activities, and the group took firearms from some customers in exchange for drugs. Some of the group, including Jones and Douchette, made threats and engaged in acts of violence in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Acting United States Attorney Michael P. Drescher commended the collaborative investigatory efforts of the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force (NVDTF) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in this case. He also noted the assistance NVDTF and ATF received from the Vermont State Police, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Newport Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, and Homeland Security Investigations throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“This case underscores the relentless commitment of ATF and our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations that threaten the safety of our communities through the distribution of deadly narcotics and illegal firearms,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division. “The sentences handed down as a result of this investigation send a clear message: we will not tolerate violent criminal activity in the Northeast Kingdom or anywhere else in Vermont.”

“Our commitment to community safety remains unwavering”, said Sheriff Jennifer L. Harlow of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. “We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to dismantle drug trafficking organizations that distribute deadly narcotics and illegal firearms. We thank our federal partners for their dedication to ensuring these individuals are held responsible.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher. Jones was represented by Mark Kaplan, Esq.; Douchette was represented by Gregory Mertz, Esq; Provencher was represented by Robert Sussman, Esq.; and Peters was represented by Heather Ross, Esq. Tyler Norris is represented by Chandler Matson, Esq.; Erica Desormeaux is represented by Natasha Sen, Esq.; and Jeremy Young is represented by Allan Sullivan, Esq.