VERMONT APPROVED FOR FEDERAL PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FUNDS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Montpelier, Vt.—Governor Phil Scott’s request for federal disaster funds to assist the state of Vermont in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been approved by President Donald Trump. The president approved the state’s request for federal Public Assistance (PA) funds for the state and all towns for costs incurred in the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds are critical to the state as we continue to respond to, and work to recover from, this pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “I appreciate our federal partners and President Trump’s quick response and release of these public assistance funds.”

This declaration will provide 75% reimbursement to state and local governments and some non-profits for emergency protective measures, including actions taken to save lives and protect public health and safety, including:

Emergency Operations Center Operations

Emergency Medical Care

Medical Sheltering

Medical Supplies

Provisions of food, water, ice, medicine and other essential needs

Security and law enforcement for temporary facilities

Communications of general health and safety information to public

Vermont’s request for Individual Assistance, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling Assistance/Regular Services Program for all Vermont counties, is still being reviewed at the federal level.

The Vermont Department of Finance and Management has advised that the state has already expended well over $20 million in response costs, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical equipment and personnel. The final cost of the response is expected to be far greater.

Non-profits that could be eligible for reimbursement include nursing homes, laboratories, rehab centers that provide medical care, hospitals and emergency care facilities, fire/rescue emergency services and education facilities.

Applicant briefings will be hosted by Vermont Emergency Management within the next two weeks. A schedule will be announced shortly.

For more information on the Public Assistance program and instructions on how to apply, visitwww.vem.vermont.gov/covid19/disaster.