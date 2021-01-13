Towns decide how to hold Town Meeting

by Joseph Gresser

Select boards in most Orleans County towns have decided against holding a traditional Town Meeting and instead are opting to make decisions and elect officers by Australian ballot. Voters in Albany, Brighton, Brownington, Charleston, Coventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Glover, Greensboro, Irasburg, Morgan, and Westfield will either have to go to the polls or mail in an absentee ballot to express their opinions on candidates, budgets, and other issues.

A state law enacted last year gave select boards the option of abandoning traditional floor meetings for this year only. The intent is to make townwide decisions without exposing citizens to the coronavirus.

