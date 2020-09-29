Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

September 28, 2020

Time to Get Your Flu Shot!

It’s more important than ever to get your flu shot this year ─ when both flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time.

There are many more unknowns this year, like how common it would be to get the coronavirus and the flu, or if having the flu makes you more susceptible to getting COVID-19. We also don’t know whether a surge in cases of COVID-19 and the flu could happen at the same time — overwhelming our health care system and putting people at risk.

There is no shortage of flu vaccine this year. Many health care providers and pharmacies have doses available, and if they don’t yet, they will soon.

Who should get a flu shot? Anyone over 6 months old, with rare exceptions. And it’s especially important for anyone in a high-risk group or who has underlying health conditions.

Where can I get my flu shot? Through your provider, your local pharmacy, or look for a clinic near you. If you don’t have insurance, reach out to your local health office.

Find a flu shot at healthvermont.gov/flu.

Return to School Guidance

All schools are now in Step III of the safety and health guidance. Read the guidance for more details: Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Questions about what this change means? Read Strong and Healthy Start FAQ: Transitioning From Step II to Step III.

Additional guidance includes:

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

Find additional resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

COVID-19 Testing Data for Colleges/Universities and Schools

PreK-12 Schools: A table of School-Based COVID-19 Transmission is now available at healthvermont.gov/currentactivity. The table is updated weekly.

Colleges/Universities: The Department of Financial Regulation’s School Reopening web page includes links to each Vermont college and university with information about their COVID-19 testing results.

New on healthvermont.gov

Nearly 3 in 4 Vermonters with COVID-19 experience symptoms. Compare data about Vermonters who experience symptoms with those who are asymptomatic by age, sex, race and more in the new Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on September 28, 2020

Description Number Total cases* 1,745 (3 new) Currently hospitalized 0 Hospitalized under investigation 3 Total people recovered 1,590 Deaths+ 58 People tested 161,925 Travelers monitored 536 Contacts monitored 48 People completed monitoring 8,801

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

The cross-state travel map is now updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont’s free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Business Guidance

Visit the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website for “Work Safe” guidance.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

