Ted Page digging the family Hobbit hole in Westmore in 1972, a job that took three summers to complete. Bag End was the name of Bilbo Baggins’ Hobbit hole in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Photos courtesy of Ted Page

Unbeknownst to this writer, and likely most everyone else, there’s a Hobbit hole in Westmore. In case you aren’t a Lord of the Rings fan, a Hobbit hole is a cute little home dug into a hillside. Hobbits are a domestic lot, fond of food, tea, and their cozy houses.

Westmore’s Hobbit hole didn’t turn out precisely as a Hobbit, or a human, might have hoped, but it does come with an interesting back story.

