The state police has uncovered no evidence that suggests the incident in Wheelock is connected to investigations of deaths that occurred earlier this month

Vermont State Police provides update on investigation into suspicious death in Wheelock

WHEELOCK, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 16, 2023) — The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing into the suspicious death that occurred early Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at a home on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations have spoken with witnesses and nearby residents in the rural area where the incident occurred. VSP asks members of the public who might have video, including security systems and game cameras, showing Route 16 and neighboring roads to contact investigators. Detectives are particularly interested in any video from early Monday morning but would also like to speak with anyone who has video footage from recent days.

Members of the Crime Scene Search Team are continuing to process the location where the incident occurred. The section of Route 16 is expected to remain closed for several more hours, and motorists should take alternate routes. Once scene processing is complete, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsy, which is expected to take place Tuesday. Following autopsy, the Vermont State Police anticipates being able to release information on the victim’s identity and the cause and manner of his death.

The state police has uncovered no evidence that suggests the incident is Wheelock is connected to investigations of deaths that occurred earlier this month in Newport Town and Castleton. Those cases remain active and ongoing.

VSP asks that anyone with information that might be helpful call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.