The New Yorker discussion group meets at the Craftsbury library

The Craftsbury Public Library will host another series of facilitated discussions centered on both recent and archival short stories from The New Yorker. This free, drop-in reading group was held on a weekly basis throughout the summer and fall of 2017. Back by popular demand, the event will recommence on selected Mondays throughout the spring and summer of 2018. Led by local writers Stark Biddle and Julia Shipley, this hour-long deep dive into selected short stories from the The New Yorker both classic and new, will occur on nine Mondays spread across the months of May, June and August, from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 586-9683. — from the Craftsbury Public Library.