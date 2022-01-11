Suspect jailed on multiple charges arising from shooting incident in Derby Line

DERBY LINE, Vermont (Monday, Jan. 10, 2022) — Following continued investigation and consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office by the Vermont State Police, Alfred Charest is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.

In addition, investigators learned that Charest has an active extraditable warrant for his arrest from the state of New Hampshire on drug-related charges, and as a result will face a charge in Vermont of being a fugitive from justice.

Charest was ordered jailed without bail Monday night at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport pending arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

Law enforcement will continue to be a presence at the Caswell Avenue address while the scene is processed further.

The Vermont State Police is unable to provide additional comment. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Charest’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Earlier update at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting incident Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2022, at an apartment building on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line.

No one was injured, and the danger to the public is now believed to have ended.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire at about 9:45 a.m. The Vermont State Police, along with multiple additional law-enforcement agencies, responded to the apartment building near the intersection of Caswell Avenue and Ducharme Drive. Initial reports indicated there might be multiple shooters and multiple victims.

A member of VSP’s Crisis Negotiation Unit attempted to make contact with people inside the building but received no response. A group of law-enforcement personnel swiftly entered the building to search for victims. Police evacuated apartments in the building and at a nearby building. No victims were found.

Police arriving on scene located Alfred Charest, 38, outside the building. As events unfolded and law enforcement assessed information while on scene, Charest’s apartment was identified as the suspect apartment associated with the gunfire. Police found evidence consistent with gunfire coming from his residence and penetrating other apartments and several vehicles. Investigators located no evidence to indicate the presence of any other shooters. Charest was arrested without incident.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, the Newport Police Department, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Border Patrol. Ambulances from several local agencies staged nearby. The state police is working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office on charges.

This investigation remains active, and updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

A media availability regarding this incident will take place at 2:15 p.m. Monday at the state police barracks at 35 Crawford Road in Derby.